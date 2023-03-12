Dr. Anthony Fauci Claims COVID 'Lab Leak' Conspiracy Theorists Are 'Off The Deep End'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is standing by his belief that the COVID-19 virus that caused the worldwide pandemic could have been a "natural occurrence."

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who retired in 2022, is also continuing to roll his eyes at anyone who takes the Wuhan "Lab Leak" theory seriously.

Fauci originally discounted the theory early into the pandemic, but many of his detractors have kept the theory alive after an Energy Department assessment found that the coronavirus likely originated in a Chinese lab.