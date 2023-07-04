Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
A spokesman for a PAC supporting Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign recently admitted that the Florida governor is “way behind” Donald Trump in the 2024 election polls, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as DeSantis and Trump fight to become the Republican candidate in next year’s presidential election, Never Back Down PAC spokesman Steve Cortes seemingly signed off on DeSantis’ chances of overtaking the former president.
According to Cortes, DeSantis is “way behind” Trump in national polling and Trump remains the “runaway frontrunner.”
Cortes also dubbed DeSantis the “clear underdog” and admitted that the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign has “work to do.”
“Right now in national polling, we are way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that,” the DeSantis PAC spokesman said on Sunday during a Twitter Space event. “I believe in being blunt and honest. It’s an uphill battle but clearly Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner.”
“If we do not prevail — and I have every intent on winning, I didn’t sign up for this to come in second — but if we do not prevail I will tell you this, we will make President Trump better for having this kind of primary,” Cortes continued.
Cortes also acknowledged his candidate’s poor debate skills – especially when compared to the debate skills of former President Trump.
“Is Ron the debater that Trump is? No, no he isn’t,” Cortes admitted on Sunday. “Absolutely Donald Trump is the maestro of it right, no doubt about it, right.”
“When [Trump] gets on the debate stage, you know, and on his feet, in front of a microphone, he debates like Jack Nicklaus played golf, there’s no doubt about it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis has remained behind Trump in the national polls ever since the Florida governor announced his 2024 White House bid on May 24.
According to the most recent national poll released by FiveThirtyEight, Trump is battering DeSantis 51.8% to 23.5%.
Meanwhile, Trump is also ahead of DeSantis by double digits in the first four primary states: Iowa (Trump 51%, DeSantis 19%), South Carolina (Trump 41%, DeSantis 18%), New Hampshire (Trump 47%, DeSantis 19%), and Nevada (Trump 52%, DeSantis 22%).