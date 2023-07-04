Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'

A spokesman for a PAC supporting Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign recently admitted that the Florida governor is “way behind” Donald Trump in the 2024 election polls, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come as DeSantis and Trump fight to become the Republican candidate in next year’s presidential election, Never Back Down PAC spokesman Steve Cortes seemingly signed off on DeSantis’ chances of overtaking the former president.