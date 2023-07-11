Donald Trump Requests Classified Documents Trial Be Delayed Until After 2024 Presidential Election

According to the court filing, Trump and his attorneys are concerned that the classified documents trial – which Judge Cannon is currently considering scheduling for December 2023 – will “create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process” due to the defendant’s candidacy in the upcoming election.

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” lawyers representing both Trump and his body man-turned-co-defendant, Walt Nauta, wrote.