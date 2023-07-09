Your tip
Female Trump Lawyer Withdraws from Legal Defense Team in New York Financial Fraud Case to Become the Former President's 'Legal Spokesperson'

Jul. 9 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has been removed from her role in defending the former president from the financial fraud lawsuit brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Instead, Habba will now take on new responsibilities as the legal spokesperson and general counsel for Trump's Save America leadership PAC.

In a press release, the PAC confirmed that Habba would assist Trump with "certain legal matters" while serving as their legal representative. As a result, she will withdraw from the James case against the Trump Organization, as well as other cases, in order to focus on her role as Trump's "media representative on legal matters."

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, expressed his appreciation for Habba's dedicated work on the numerous legal cases that have been "unjustly brought" against the former president. He commended her diligence and tireless efforts.

Habba expressed her honor at being asked by such a prominent leader as President Trump to join the Save America initiative. She considers it a "privilege of a lifetime" to be able to devote more time to publicly addressing Trump's legal matters.

This is not Habba's first experience in high-profile legal cases tied to Trump. She was among the lawyers who were called before a federal grand jury regarding Trump's possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Her efforts to compile the subpoenaed documents on his behalf brought her into the public eye. However, her defenses of Trump on television have been scrutinized, particularly concerning the documents case.

Donald Trump
While the specific reasons for Habba's removal from the James case have not been disclosed, her role in Trump's legal team appears to be expanding.

Her new position within the Save America PAC signals a shift in focus towards addressing Trump's legal matters and advocating for his causes.

Recently, Habba stumbled through a Fox News interview where she attempted to explain Trump's defense following the leaking of an audio tape of a meeting between the pair at his Bedminster Gold Club.

"The decision to pursue charges against President Trump while turning a blind eye to others is emblematic of the corruption we have here," Habba told the outlet.

