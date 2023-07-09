Female Trump Lawyer Withdraws from Legal Defense Team in New York Financial Fraud Case to Become the Former President's 'Legal Spokesperson'

Habba expressed her honor at being asked by such a prominent leader as President Trump to join the Save America initiative. She considers it a "privilege of a lifetime" to be able to devote more time to publicly addressing Trump's legal matters.

This is not Habba's first experience in high-profile legal cases tied to Trump. She was among the lawyers who were called before a federal grand jury regarding Trump's possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Her efforts to compile the subpoenaed documents on his behalf brought her into the public eye. However, her defenses of Trump on television have been scrutinized, particularly concerning the documents case.