'He's Not a Serious Candidate': Sean Hannity Rips Into Chris Christie For His Attacks on Donald Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as "not a serious candidate" for Republicans in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hannity claimed that Christie only threw his hat into the ring for the GOP nomination to undercut the efforts of ex-president and nomination frontrunner Donald Trump.
Since he announced his 2024 presidential campaign, Christie quickly moved up the ranks as a top rival for Trump, who he claimed was unfit for public office.
Hannity issued the remarks on Monday's Fox & Friends discussion on the current state of Republican candidates. Trump threatened to skip the first round of Fox-hosted GOP primary debates.
"The problem is he already is absorbing probably 98 percent of the media oxygen out there when it comes to coverage," Hannity said of Trump's chokehold on major networks, albeit mostly centered on his multiple indictments.
The Fox & Friends guest then set his sights on the Christie campaign, which he argued was working off attacks on the embattled frontrunner.
"Chris Christie has become the media darling of the hard left," Hannity told the Fox News panel. "He’s George Stephanopoulos’ co-host. He’s Morning Liberal Joe’s co-host."
Hannity continued to bash Christie for appearing on left-leaning networks, apparently disregarding Trump's CNN Republican Town Hall event.
"He’s over at fake news CNN every minute he can of every day, and he’s only running on one issue, and that is ‘I hate Donald Trump. Donald Trump is horrible," Hannity continued. "He’s not a serious candidate to me."
Hannity did, however, note that Trump's potential absence at the first round of GOP primary debates would give his opponents an opportunity to spotlight their campaigns.
Despite Trump's high volume of media coverage, Christie has taken advantage of invitations to appear on major networks.
Christie hasn't held back on his feelings toward Trump's 2024 campaign. He slammed the ex-president as "the cheapest person I’ve ever met in my life" when asked his thoughts on a report that #45 used campaign donations to fund his extensive legal expenses.
The former governor claimed the report was an example of Trump's "continued grift" of MAGA voters and branded the twice-indicted candidate's alleged actions "disgraceful."