'He's Not a Serious Candidate': Sean Hannity Rips Into Chris Christie For His Attacks on Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as "not a serious candidate" for Republicans in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hannity claimed that Christie only threw his hat into the ring for the GOP nomination to undercut the efforts of ex-president and nomination frontrunner Donald Trump.

Since he announced his 2024 presidential campaign, Christie quickly moved up the ranks as a top rival for Trump, who he claimed was unfit for public office.