Melania Trump Received $155k From Donald Trump-aligned Super PAC in 2021: Report
Melania Trump received a whopping $155,000 in 2021 from a super PAC aligned closely with former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising $155,000 payment was reportedly paid to Melania in December 2021 for an alleged speaking engagement she gave at the time.
According to the New York Times, which broke the story on Thursday, the payment was made by the Trump-aligned super PAC Make America Great Again, Again.
The lucrative payment also reportedly aligned directly with a fundraiser the former president held at his Mar-a-Lago home at the time.
The Times also revealed that Make America Great Again, Again’s initial federal filings failed to disclose that the $155,000 payment was for Melania.
Instead, the super PAC said the expense was for “Designer’s Management Agency” – an agency that lists the former first lady as a client.
Meanwhile, Make America Great Again, Again – which was initially created as the “primary super PAC” aligned with Trump after he left office in January 2021 – folded in 2022.
The group transferred almost $10 million to another Trump-aligned super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., shortly after it folded in 2022.
Make America Great Again Inc. now serves as the main super PAC affiliated with former President Trump’s 2024 White House bid.
The newly exposed $155,000 payment made to Melania in December 2021 has since created further ethical concerns that Trump and his family benefited financially from his four years in the Oval Office.
Save America PAC, a political committee that was formed shortly after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to then-candidate Joe Biden, came under fire in 2022 after it was revealed the committee paid Melania’s fashion designer $60,000.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania was also recently roped into the Manhattan DA’s ongoing Stormy Daniels hush money probe against her former president husband.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The prosecutors in the case reportedly want "e-mails exchanged among Trump Organization employees and the White House" and "e-mails between Trump's wife, Melania, and Rhona Graff, a longtime company executive."
"Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them," Melania's ex-senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, confirmed late last month.