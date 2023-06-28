Manhattan Prosecutors Seek Melania Trump's Emails in Hush Money Case
Donald Trump is facing 71 felony counts total — and now, the Manhattan DA's Office wants access to his wife, Melania Trump's emails in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president was accused of falsifying the Trump Organization's business records to cover up alleged payments to the adult film star to keep quiet about their reported affair.
According to Associated Press reporter Michael R. Sisak, prosecutors want "e-mails exchanged among Trump Organization employees and the White House" and "e-mails between Trump's wife, Melania, and Rhona Graff, a longtime company executive."
More accusations have since emerged about the former first lady's email use.
"Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them," Melania's ex-senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff tweeted in response to the news.
Wolkoff's also the author of the 2020 book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady.
In April, Donald pled not guilty to 34 felony counts related to the hush money probe, with charges including falsifying business records and conspiracy. Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, backed up Stormy's claims that she had an affair with Donald and he paid her money to keep the extramarital relationship under wraps.
The hush money investigation isn't the only legal woes the ex-president is facing.
Melania's husband also pled not guilty to 37 federal charges over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
According to a copy of the 44-page indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com, 31 of those counts accused Donald of “willful retention” of national defense information.
Since then, bombshell audio has leaked, in which Donald is heard seemingly showing off the materials, allegedly including a Pentagon plan to attack Iran, to staffers and Mark Meadows' ghostwriters. He has since defended the audio, claiming what he said on the recording was nothing more than "bravado."