President Joe Biden's Re-election Campaign Raised $72M in Second Quarter of Fundraising — More Than Double Donald Trump's $35M
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign reportedly raised more than $72 million in the second quarter of fundraising, RadarOnline.com has learned. That is more than double the $35 million Donald Trump’s campaign raised in their second quarter of fundraising.
In a surprising development to come as the 2024 presidential election draws increasingly closer, President Biden’s re-election campaign team announced on Friday that they raised over $72 million throughout April, May, and June of this year.
Also surprising was the Biden campaign team’s report that they have $77 million in cash – marking the “highest total” of fundraised money “amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.”
Meanwhile, the $72 million raised by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the second quarter is reportedly more than double the amount of money Trump’s campaign team raised and more than triple the amount raised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“The Biden-Harris team dramatically outraised the announced totals from every GOP candidate running for president, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1,” the Biden re-election campaign team said on Friday.
Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s 2024 campaign manager, cited the president’s “grassroots supporters” as the reason why the campaign was able to raise a whopping $72 million in just three months.
Rodriguez also slammed Trump and the embattled ex-president’s “MAGA positions” as why he only garnered half of what Biden and Harris raised.
“While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them — because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” she said.
Biden’s 2024 campaign team also reported that almost 400,000 donors made more than 670,000 contributions to the president’s re-election bid. The “average grassroots donation” was $39, and a whopping 97% of all donations were reportedly less than $200.
30% of Biden’s donors were also new and did not donate to the president’s 2020 presidential campaign, according to his team.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there are still concerns regarding President Biden’s age and ability to lead the country through a second term despite his campaign’s impressive fundraising efforts.
Among those most concerned is former President Barack Obama, who, according to Democratic insiders, allegedly rallied congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate.
“Obama recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” a source said earlier this week. “He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.”
“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”