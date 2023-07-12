Obama Backstabs Biden: Ex-prez 'Plots Revolt at Secret Summit' Over 'Fears Joe Too Old to Win'
Barack Obama has stabbed his former vice president Joe Biden in the back by secretly rallying congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate — despite having publicly backed his ex- Veep for a second term.
That’s the bombshell claim behind a new report suggesting the 61-year-old former commander-in-chief was caught red-handed hosting a series of hush-hush meetings with Democratic congressional bigwigs and former administration staffers at his Washington, D.C., office.
“Obama recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” said a Beltway insider.
“He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.
“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”
Officially, the stated purpose of the closed-door meetings was for Obama to give advice, get to know the younger Democratic lawmakers, and reacquaint himself with what they were hearing in their home districts, a source snitched to GLOBE, which first reported details of the meeting.
All three members of the Democratic House leadership — Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar — as well as rising party stars like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Haley Stevens were reportedly at the get-togethers.
Sources said the meets were unprecedented for Obama — who has mostly kept a low profile since leaving the White House.
“Obama has been a reliable stump supporter for Democrats, but he’s been wary about stepping on Joe’s toes because of all the bad blood between them,” said the Beltway insider.
“The fact that he held these meetings suggests a definite change for him.”
Sources noted Obama betrayed Joe before when the former law school professor endorsed Hillary Clinton for the 2016 contest despite Joe’s intention to seek the Oval Office.
Since then, tensions between the two men have worsened, said insiders, with Obama upstaging the president during the few events they appeared at together and Joe refusing to attend his old boss’ star-studded 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obama’s scaled-down birthday bash was a black eye for the administration at a time when Joe was urging the public to take precautions,” said a source. “It made Democrats look hypocritical and elitist.”
In an op-ed on July 11, the New York Post reminded readers Obama, when speaking to a fellow Democrat about Biden being the party’s nominee in 2020, warned: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”
It’s also been a rough week for the commander-in-chief, dealing with the fallout of a cocaine scandal and an explosive report saying he displays a “quick-trigger temper” towards his staff members and for decades has “humiliated and embarrassed” past and current aides, as RadarOnline.com reported.