Obama Backstabs Biden: Ex-prez 'Plots Revolt at Secret Summit' Over 'Fears Joe Too Old to Win'

Barack Obama has stabbed his former vice president Joe Biden in the back by secretly rallying congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate — despite having publicly backed his ex- Veep for a second term.

That’s the bombshell claim behind a new report suggesting the 61-year-old former commander-in-chief was caught red-handed hosting a series of hush-hush meetings with Democratic congressional bigwigs and former administration staffers at his Washington, D.C., office.