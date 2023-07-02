Leaked Photos Show Obamas Were 'Rage-tweeting' About 'Oppression' After the SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling While On Board a Mega-Luxury Yacht in Greece
Former US President Barack Obama and actor Tom Hanks have recently been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation in Greece alongside their families when his wife was tweeting about "oppression," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The group was seen dining at a glamorous waterfront restaurant on the island of Sifnos earlier this month. Obama's wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, were also present for the meal.
Witnesses told the Daily Mail that the party arrived at the restaurant by dinghy, having come from a luxury yacht that was docked nearby. An anonymous onlooker described the group's presence as overwhelming, mentioning the excessive security measures that surrounded them.
The timing of the Obamas' vacation has raised eyebrows, as it coincided with their public comments on the recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.
Michelle took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the decision, while Barack echoed his wife's sentiments about "fairness" regarding oppressed groups in America. Their tweets sparked controversy, as it was revealed that they were posted while the Obamas were enjoying their luxurious yacht trip in Greece.
It's unclear when the Obamas first got to know the Forrest Gump actor and the rest of his family, but back in 2016, Barack awarded Tom with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The at-the-time President stated in his speech that the 66-year-old Academy Award-winning actor had "touched him in a very powerful, personal way."
The photos of the Obamas on their yacht in Greece have ignited a social media storm, with many pointing out the irony of their situation.
Political commentator Benny Johnson posted the photos on Twitter, suggesting that the Obamas were "rage-tweeting" about being oppressed from their luxurious vacation spot. His tweet quickly gained traction and sparked a discussion about the Obamas' lifestyle and their public statements.
Another Twitter user shared Johnson's post tweeting, "I want a Twitter feature that automatically adds a Community Note when you text from a yacht."
