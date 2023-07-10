Your tip
'No One is Safe': Joe Biden's Aides Fear Private Meetings With President Due to His Vulgar Outbursts, Sources Claim

Joe Biden presents a public image of a warm and cheerful man, but aides claim that is all a front, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, the president has an explosive temper that frightens White House aides.



The claims were made as part of a new report by Axios. The outlet spoke to multiple insiders who said Biden often yelled at his aides and often demanded answers quickly.

The report said that aides claim Biden has a “quick-trigger temper.” Many claim they avoid having one-on-one exchanges with the president out of fear they will be scolded.


Source: MEGA

Axios’ sources claim Biden often yells, “God dammit, how the f--- don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f------ b------ me!” and “Get the f---out of here!”

One insider said Biden’s temper was like “angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums.” The aides pointed to the hot mic moment where Biden was caught calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b----” during a presser.


Source: MEGA
Sources said Biden called up Doocy personally after the incident to apologize. Doocy said, “We had a nice call.” He said the president told him, “It’s nothing personal, pal.”

"We went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking," Doocy said. "And he said, 'You got to.' And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."


Source: MEGA
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s rival Donald Trump is facing his own accusations this week over his time in the White House.

Sources claim that Trump had attempted to wiretap the phones of White House aides in an attempt to track down who was leaking information about his administration.

An insider said White House Chief of Staff John Kelly intervened and shut down the idea quickly. The source said Kelly knew it would be illegal and “quickly nixed the suggestion.”

Trump’s camp has denied the accusations.

