‘No One is Safe’: Joe Biden’s Aides Fear Private Meetings With President Due to His Vulgar Outbursts, Sources Claim

Sources said Biden called up Doocy personally after the incident to apologize. Doocy said, “We had a nice call.” He said the president told him, “It’s nothing personal, pal.”

"We went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking," Doocy said. "And he said, 'You got to.' And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."