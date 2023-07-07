Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps at Reporter Asking if White House Cocaine Belonged to Hunter Biden

Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter who asked if cocaine found at the White House belonged to embattled first son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The question followed last weekend's discovery of a bag containing a white powdery substance in a West Wing cubby hole, which tested positive for cocaine.

This week, sources confirmed that an investigation was launched by the Secret Service to determine the owner of the illicit substance — and the agency was prepared to do "everything possible" to identify the cocaine culprit.