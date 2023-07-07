Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps at Reporter Asking if White House Cocaine Belonged to Hunter Biden
Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter who asked if cocaine found at the White House belonged to embattled first son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The question followed last weekend's discovery of a bag containing a white powdery substance in a West Wing cubby hole, which tested positive for cocaine.
This week, sources confirmed that an investigation was launched by the Secret Service to determine the owner of the illicit substance — and the agency was prepared to do "everything possible" to identify the cocaine culprit.
During a press conference on Friday, Jean-Pierre was pressed by a reporter to answer "once and for all'" whether or not the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family, presumably Hunter, who had a known addiction issue in the past.
Jean-Pierre didn't hold back as she side-stepped the question and instead branded the idea "incredibly irresponsible."
"You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so I've got to call that out here," the Biden press secretary quipped back. "And I have been very clear."
Jean-Pierre stressed that she was "clear" in previous responses that the president and his son were at Camp David when the illicit substance was discovered.
"I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked a question, as you know, and media outlets reported this," Jean-Pierre continued. "The Biden family was not here, they were not here, they were at Camp David."
Jean-Pierre appeared flustered at the curiosity and accusations surrounding the mysterious baggie of cocaine. The press secretary then made a point to list every day that the First Family was away from Washington D.C.
"They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday," Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Clearly agitated, Jean-Pierre issued a final word to the reporter.
"So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I'll just leave it there," Jean-Pierre said as she slammed her briefing book closed and stormed out of the room.
As for the origins of the illicit substance? An insider told CNN that the Secret Service's investigation could take "several weeks."
DNA testing and fingerprint analyses are both being looked at to identify an owner, which contributed to the extended timeline.