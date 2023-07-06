Donald Trump’s Ex-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Defends Hunter Biden as White House Probe Into Cocaine Found Intensifies
Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany came out to defend Hunter Biden — and ruled him out as a suspect in the investigation into cocaine found at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday morning, Kayleigh co-hosted Fox & Friends when the topic of the drugs discovered this week at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue came up.
As we previously reported, the White House claimed the cocaine was found in a “heavily trafficked” area inside the White House where many people had access.
A rep said the drugs were found “rather quickly” because Secret Service officers keep an eye on the room.
On Fox, McEnany said, “So it couldn’t have been there for days and days. It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice.”
The drugs were found on Sunday when Biden and his family were not at the White House. The area where the cocaine was located is open to visitors and staffers.
- Oath Keeper Founder Warns Donald Trump Prison Time is Coming: 'You're Going to be Found Guilty'
- Donald Trump Calls on Supporters to Protest ‘The Potential Doom of the United States’ in Early Morning Rant, Rips Biden as Being ‘Mercilessly Mocked’
- Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
She said, “For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There’s no way, It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point.”
Later, McEnany criticized the current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for failing to keep the public updated on the investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this week, Jean-Pierre said, “The president think it’s incredibly important to get to the bottom of this.”
At the moment, the Secret Service is investigating the matter and trying to determine who brought in the drugs. The cocaine was inside a baggie which is now being fingerprinted.
The White House staff are fingerprinted when they start work. The employees are also subject to drug tests as part of their employment.
This week, The Secret Service released a statement saying the White House had been closed and revealed, “an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”