Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s Ex-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Defends Hunter Biden as White House Probe Into Cocaine Found Intensifies

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 6 2023, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany came out to defend Hunter Biden — and ruled him out as a suspect in the investigation into cocaine found at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday morning, Kayleigh co-hosted Fox & Friends when the topic of the drugs discovered this week at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue came up.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, the White House claimed the cocaine was found in a “heavily trafficked” area inside the White House where many people had access.

A rep said the drugs were found “rather quickly” because Secret Service officers keep an eye on the room.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

On Fox, McEnany said, “So it couldn’t have been there for days and days. It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice.”

The drugs were found on Sunday when Biden and his family were not at the White House. The area where the cocaine was located is open to visitors and staffers.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

She said, “For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There’s no way, It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point.”

Later, McEnany criticized the current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for failing to keep the public updated on the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Jean-Pierre said, “The president think it’s incredibly important to get to the bottom of this.”

At the moment, the Secret Service is investigating the matter and trying to determine who brought in the drugs. The cocaine was inside a baggie which is now being fingerprinted.

The White House staff are fingerprinted when they start work. The employees are also subject to drug tests as part of their employment.

This week, The Secret Service released a statement saying the White House had been closed and revealed, “an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.