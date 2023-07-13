Your tip
DEMOCRAT PANIC: Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh Cites Top Party Source Who Suggests Trump COULD SELECT RFK JR. As His RUNNING MATE: ‘Strange Duo’ Would Sweep to Huge Victory Over Biden, They Fear

By:

Jul. 13 2023

Journalist Seymour Hersh indicated this week that Donald Trump may choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his 2024 running mate in an effort to sweep a “huge victory” over President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden and surprising development to come as candidates continue to throw their hats into the ring for next year’s presidential election, one top party source reportedly told Hersh that Trump is considering naming Kennedy as his running mate to balance his ticket.

The possibility has reportedly sent the Democrats into a panic over fears that Trump and Kennedy could successfully beat Biden and take the White House.

“Let’s start with a silly fear but one that does signal the Democratic Party’s growing sense of panic about the 2024 Presidential election,” Hersh wrote in his personal Substack newsletter on Thursday morning.

“It was expressed to me by someone with excellent party credentials: that Trump could be the Republican nominee and will select Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate,” Hersh continued.

“The strange duo will then sweep to a huge victory over a stumbling Joe Biden, and also take down many of the party’s House and Senate candidates.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has not yet selected his 2024 running mate.

MAGA Republican and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake allegedly vied for the position but was ultimately snubbed by the embattled ex-president because she is a “spotlight hound.”

"She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it," one Trump advisor said last week, while another said Trump "sees through [Lake’s] gambit for the vice presidency."

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. – who is running against President Biden for the Democratic ticket – has already come under fire for his anti-vax and conspiracy theory views.

On Monday, during an interview on Fox News, Kennedy vowed to investigate and possibly prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci for the immunologist’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, former President Barack Obama allegedly questioned Biden’s age and ability to secure next year’s election. Obama allegedly rallied congressional support for an alternate 2024 candidate.

“Obama recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” one insider spilled earlier this week. “He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened.”

“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”

