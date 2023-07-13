DEMOCRAT PANIC: Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh Cites Top Party Source Who Suggests Trump COULD SELECT RFK JR. As His RUNNING MATE: ‘Strange Duo’ Would Sweep to Huge Victory Over Biden, They Fear

Journalist Seymour Hersh indicated this week that Donald Trump may choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his 2024 running mate in an effort to sweep a “huge victory” over President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden and surprising development to come as candidates continue to throw their hats into the ring for next year’s presidential election, one top party source reportedly told Hersh that Trump is considering naming Kennedy as his running mate to balance his ticket.