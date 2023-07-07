Your tip
Donald Trump Turns on 'Spotlight Hound' Kari Lake After MAGA Die-hard Moves in to Mar-A-Lago While Vying for VP Spot

Jul. 7 2023, Updated 9:42 a.m. ET

Another one bites the dust. After cozying up to Donald Trump, it appears the ex-president has turned his back on Kari Lake as she desperately attempted to be named vice president in his 2024 White House bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports from inside the Trump camp alleged the embattled GOP frontrunner was over Lake, who was branded a "spotlight hound."

The scathing comments against Arizona's defeated 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate followed reports that Lake "practically lives" at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's infamous private club and residence.

While a straw poll conducted by the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year saw favorable results for Lake to be Trump's top choice for the vice presidency, there was one key factor preventing results from manifesting into reality: Trump's own opinion.

According to Trump's own advisors, Lake was a long shot.

"She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it," a Trump advisor told The Daily Beast while speaking on the potential of VP Lake.

The advisor additionally noted that Trump has taken a step away from Lake within recent months and has drastically lost enthusiasm in her political potential.

Never one to share the spotlight, Trump appeared to dislike the former news anchor's affinity for attention.

While Lake proved on more than one occasion that she was "loyal" to the former president, her personality drastically differed from Trump's former vice president Mike Pence.

One advisor to the ex-president went as far as claiming that Trump was particularly peeved by Lake "running around saying she should be VP."

"Tells you all you need to know that he did not make her his national spokeswoman," the same advisor continued. "She was an obvious choice."

While Lake and Trump were two election-denying peas in a MAGA pod, a third advisor said the leading Republican presidential candidate "sees through her gambit for the vice presidency."

"You don’t have to be a wizard to figure that out," the source continued. "She is a woman that knows what she wants and knows how to get it."

