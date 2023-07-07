Donald Trump Turns on 'Spotlight Hound' Kari Lake After MAGA Die-hard Moves in to Mar-A-Lago While Vying for VP Spot

Another one bites the dust. After cozying up to Donald Trump, it appears the ex-president has turned his back on Kari Lake as she desperately attempted to be named vice president in his 2024 White House bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports from inside the Trump camp alleged the embattled GOP frontrunner was over Lake, who was branded a "spotlight hound."

The scathing comments against Arizona's defeated 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate followed reports that Lake "practically lives" at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's infamous private club and residence.