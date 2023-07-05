Donald Trump Calls on Supporters to Protest ‘The Potential Doom of the United States’ in Early Morning Rant, Rips Biden as Being ‘Mercilessly Mocked’

On Wednesday morning, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his state of mind as the twice-impeached ex-president’s criminal troubles continue to mount.

Donald Trump unleashed in an early morning social media post that urged his supporters to protest to save the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump wrote an all-caps message to his supporters on the platform. He started, “MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN.”

He continued, “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR “LEADER” IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”