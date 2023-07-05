Your tip
Donald Trump Calls on Supporters to Protest ‘The Potential Doom of the United States’ in Early Morning Rant, Rips Biden as Being ‘Mercilessly Mocked’

Source: MEGA
Jul. 5 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Donald Trump unleashed in an early morning social media post that urged his supporters to protest to save the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday morning, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his state of mind as the twice-impeached ex-president’s criminal troubles continue to mount.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump wrote an all-caps message to his supporters on the platform. He started, “MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN.”

He continued, “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR “LEADER” IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”

Embedded Image

The “leader” Trump was referring to in the message was President Joe Biden.

The post comes days after Melania Trump’s ex-aide spoke out about seeing Donald showing off classified documents to third parties at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Stephanie Grisham, who worked for Melania and Trump’s White House, said Trump had a history of showing off top-secret documents.

Stephanie was asked during an interview, “Look, you know, Donald Trump, is it plausible Trump was showing classified documents to people in private meetings?”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Grisham responded, “The short answer is yes. I watched him show documents to people at Mar a Lago on the dining room patio. So, he has no respect for classified information. Never did. You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is proof. I believe also there’s a portion of that audio where he says, you know, this is off the record. And I know Donald Trump knows the rules of reporters and he knows if it needs to be off the record that they can’t talk about it.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The bombshell comes as Trump faces a 37-count indictment out of Miami over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

