‘Extreme’ and ‘Homophobic’: Ron DeSantis Under Fire From Inside the GOP Over 'Deranged' Attack on Donald Trump

In response, the Log Cabin Republicans released a statement, calling the ad "divisive" and "desperate." They emphasized that DeSantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters, claiming that his extreme rhetoric has crossed into unmasked homophobic territory.

"Desantis' [sic] rhetoric will lose hard-fought gains in critical races across the nation. This old playbook has been tried in the past and has failed – repeatedly," the Republican organization warned.

"Left-wing gays have tried to hijack the equality movement by pushing their radical sex and gender policies on children while slandering anyone who disagrees with them," they continued. "Ron DeSantis and his team can't tell the difference between commonsense gays and the radical Left gays. He, sadly, sees them all the same. His naive policy positions are dangerous and politically stupid."