‘Extreme’ and ‘Homophobic’: Ron DeSantis Under Fire From Inside the GOP Over 'Deranged' Attack on Donald Trump
The Log Cabin Republicans, the largest LGBT Republican organization in the United States, have publicly denounced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a controversial campaign ad that attacked former President Donald Trump's connections to the LGBT community, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ad, posted by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter last Friday, featured a 2016 clip of Trump promising to protect the rights of LGBTQ citizens.
Trump's remarks following the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people lost their lives, were used in the attack ad against the former President. It also showed clips of Trump with transgender Republican Caitlyn Jenner before showcasing headlines criticizing DeSantis' allegedly anti-LGBT policies, branding them as "draconian" and "evil."
In response, the Log Cabin Republicans released a statement, calling the ad "divisive" and "desperate." They emphasized that DeSantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters, claiming that his extreme rhetoric has crossed into unmasked homophobic territory.
"Desantis' [sic] rhetoric will lose hard-fought gains in critical races across the nation. This old playbook has been tried in the past and has failed – repeatedly," the Republican organization warned.
"Left-wing gays have tried to hijack the equality movement by pushing their radical sex and gender policies on children while slandering anyone who disagrees with them," they continued. "Ron DeSantis and his team can't tell the difference between commonsense gays and the radical Left gays. He, sadly, sees them all the same. His naive policy positions are dangerous and politically stupid."
Charles T. Moran, the national president of the group, also took aim at DeSantis in his own post, where he said, "You could have gone after radical queers, Ron DeSantis – but instead you went after the ones who win the GOP votes and get Republicans elected. People like me."
"Wrong fight to pick, bud."
The condemnation of DeSantis did not come solely from Log Cabin Republicans. Richard Grenell, Trump's former Director of National Intelligence, took to Twitter to denounce the ad as undeniably homophobic.
Jenner, a transgender Republican, initially criticized DeSantis in a now-deleted post, insinuating that he had jeopardized his chances of running for president in 2028.
