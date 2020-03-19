Streaming Rainbow: LGBTQ+ Characters On Your Favorite Online Shows Who are the top 10 LGBTQ+ characters from the best streaming shows?

Television has had a rocky relationship with social change. Since the days of Archie Bunker and All In The Family, television has been used to stretch boundaries while at the same time wallowing in gross stereotypes, misconceptions and targeting disadvantaged groups. With a new generation of creators coming from peak TV, combined with an abundance of streaming options, it’s starting to feel like a blossoming age of representation and acceptance. A recent report from GLAAD found that on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, there are 109 LGBTQ characters found in their original scripted series and another 44 recurring LGBTQ characters.

MORE: TOTAL TRANSPARENCY: CELEBS WHO HAVE COME OUT AS GAY OR BISEXUAL

From the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and from Grace and Frankie to the Haunting of Hill House, great and original LGBTQ characters are easier than ever to find and have their stories told. History is being made too as Star Trek Discovery features the franchise’s first gay couple.

MORE: WENDY WILLIAMS, TERESA GIUDICE & STARS SHOW THEIR TRUE COLORS WHILE CELEBRATING GAY PRIDE

Search this gallery for your favorite LBGTQ characters and discover a few new series you might want to binge later.