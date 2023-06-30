Former Trump Staffer Cuts Deal to Cooperate With Probe Into Ex-President's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
A former campaign official reached a proffer deal with Special Counsel Jack Smith's team amid their probe into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders with knowledge on the situation said Mike Roman may not have to appear before the grand jury as a result but could instead speak to prosecutors in a more informal setting.
Prosecutors generally agree not to use those statements against them in future criminal proceedings, CNN reported, after Roman received a grand jury subpoena months ago and had his phone seized.
On Thursday night's edition of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, new primetime star Kaitlan Collins sounded off about the development and the series of events that may follow.
"It is notable, because he is someone who was involved with the fake elector scheme and we know that is what Jack Smith's team has been zeroing in on in recent weeks and in inquiries they've had with certain witnesses, people they brought before the grand jury, that has been something that they've been talking about," Collins said.
At least two Republican fake electors have reportedly given testimony to a federal grand jury in Washington after accepting limited immunity deals, RadarOnline.com previously reported.
"And this campaign aide is someone who was part of the coordination effort with advisers for the campaign, attorneys for the campaign in these seven states that Trump lost where they were trying to develop this alternate set of electors," she continued.
Collins questioned what his cooperation could mean for Smith's team amid a series of legal battles involving Trump. "You know, we've all been talking about the documents case, but there has been quite an uptick in activity when it comes to the January 6 case, raising the question of whether or not we could see indictments soon."
When asked if Roman had spoken with the House select committee as senior adviser to Trump's 2020 reelection campaign who was also tasked with Election Day operations, Collins pointed out that Roman "plead the fifth for a lot if it" while former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has also been a name that keeps coming back up in discussions.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Roman invoked his Fifth Amendment right during the committee's questions about his efforts after the election, offering some insight about his activities beforehand.
Roman said of Giuliani, "I don't believe I had any interaction with him before the election."
As for their interactions after Election Day, Roman said, "On the advice of counsel, I assert my constitutional privilege under the Fifth Amendment and respectfully decline to answer the question."