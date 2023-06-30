Former Trump Staffer Cuts Deal to Cooperate With Probe Into Ex-President's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

"It is notable, because he is someone who was involved with the fake elector scheme and we know that is what Jack Smith's team has been zeroing in on in recent weeks and in inquiries they've had with certain witnesses, people they brought before the grand jury, that has been something that they've been talking about," Collins said.

At least two Republican fake electors have reportedly given testimony to a federal grand jury in Washington after accepting limited immunity deals, RadarOnline.com previously reported.

"And this campaign aide is someone who was part of the coordination effort with advisers for the campaign, attorneys for the campaign in these seven states that Trump lost where they were trying to develop this alternate set of electors," she continued.