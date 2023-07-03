Melania Trump’s Ex-aide Says She Witnessed Donald Showing Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Dining Room: ‘He Has No Respect’

Melania Trump’s ex-aide Stephanie Grisham claimed she saw the ex-president Donald showing off classified documents to third parties without security clearances — in a separate incident not mentioned in the indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Grisham, who served as the Communications Director and Press Secretary for the Trump administration, sat down for an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt.

During the conversation, Witt asked Grisham about Trump’s handling of classified documents following him being hit with a 37-count indictment over his mishandling of the top-secret files. Grisham said she was not surprised by the criminal charges because she saw Trump showing off classified material to others at Mar-a-Lago’s dining patio.

Witt asked, “Look, you know, Donald Trump, is it plausible Trump was showing classified documents to people in private meetings?”

Grisham responded, “The short answer is yes. I watched him show documents to people at Mar a Lago on the dining room patio. So, he has no respect for classified information. Never did. You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He he talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is proof. I believe also there’s a portion of that audio where he says, you know, this is off the record. And I know Donald Trump knows the rules of reporters and he knows if it needs to be off the record that they can’t talk about it.”

The ex-aide added, “So I think he was covering himself in that regard. And, you know, I was thinking about this earlier. I just want to say to your viewers, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get your your classified permission. I remember when I was going through it to get get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 kindercare bill that I did not know about, and so I couldn’t get it.”

She continued, “They go through everything about it. It’s very difficult to get a security clearance. And I think people, you know, they miss that in the weeds, obviously. But to be showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially.” Trump has called the investigation and indictment over the matter a “witch hunt.”