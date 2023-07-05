Oath Keeper Founder Warns Donald Trump Prison Time is Coming: 'You're Going to be Found Guilty'

The founder of far-right militia group Oath Keepers warned Donald Trump that he is "going to be found guilty" regarding the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stewart Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and former Army paratrooper, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement on January 6.

With two indictments under his belt, Trump faced additional probes into his involvement with the capitol riot, as well as alleged efforts to overturn election results from individual states like Georgia.