Oath Keeper Founder Warns Donald Trump Prison Time is Coming: 'You're Going to be Found Guilty'
The founder of far-right militia group Oath Keepers warned Donald Trump that he is "going to be found guilty" regarding the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stewart Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and former Army paratrooper, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement on January 6.
With two indictments under his belt, Trump faced additional probes into his involvement with the capitol riot, as well as alleged efforts to overturn election results from individual states like Georgia.
Given the long legal road ahead of the GOP frontrunner, Rhodes offered his two cents to The Washington Times reporter Kerry Pickett.
While in custody at the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility, the Yale Law grad told Pickett he believed prosecutors would target Trump's inner circle in order to construct an iron-clad defense against the ex-president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"They’re going to do the same thing to President Trump that they did to me," Rhodes told the reporter.
"You’re going to get railroaded," the Oath Keeper founder continued. "You’re going to be found guilty if you try to go to trial. So everyone’s been demoralized and more likely to take a plea deal and agree to ‘test-a-lie’ against President Trump."
- Donald Trump Calls on Supporters to Protest ‘The Potential Doom of the United States’ in Early Morning Rant, Rips Biden as Being ‘Mercilessly Mocked’
- Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
- Melania Trump’s Ex-aide Says She Witnessed Donald Showing Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Dining Room: ‘He Has No Respect’
Rhode's warning echoed tactics that were seen in the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's retention of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Rumors in the MAGA camp speculated that Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows had flipped and cooperated with prosecutors for a lighter sentence.
It was later revealed that Meadows testified under oath to a grand jury prior to Trump's federal indictment.
Jack Smith was tasked with the classified documents probe and was also investigating Trump's involvement on January 6. Like Stewart, other insurrectionists who were charged and convicted have spoken out about the ex-president's legal woes.
A grandmother battling cancer condemned Trump after he shared a post on Truth Social that attempted to compare her story to Joe Biden's son Hunter, which she slammed as nonsense.