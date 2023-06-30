‘PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL’: Donald Trump Attacks ‘Racist’ Atlanta District Attorney Over Probe Into Ex-prez’s Potential Election Interference

Donald Trump unleashed an attack against the Georgia prosecutors looking into his alleged election interference in 2020 — as his criminal problems continue to mount, RadarOnline.com has learned. The twice-impeached ex-president attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Truth Social.

Willis, a Democrat, is leading the investigation into allegations Trump potentially broke the law when he called the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an attempt to convince him to deny Biden won the state. Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 more votes, which was one more vote than Biden received that won him Georgia.

“I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers “get away with murder,” and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case,” Trump said. He continues, “I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!”

Earlier in the day, Trump used his social media platform to attack his former friend and now rival, Chris Christie. He posted a photo of Christie sleeping on a plane captioned, “Resting after a good 25 minutes of work.” Trump has been keeping an eye on Georgia as he seeks to avoid a third criminal case. He’s facing criminal charges in New York over his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a 37-count indictment in Florida over claims he mishandled classified documents.

The endless legal drama hasn’t slowed Trump down from his 2024 campaign. Earlier in the week, he trashed Ron DeSantis as the Florida politician’s poll numbers continue to decline. Trump ripped his rival telling his followers, “The DeSanctimonious campaign is DEAD! His polls are dropping like a rock heading to Hell, and the DOJ/FBI are continuing their illegal and outrageous weaponization against me only because I am leading Biden by so much. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and they have NO FEAR against DeSanctus.”