Chris Christie Says Donald Trump's Use of Campaign Donations for Legal Funds is a 'Continued Grift'

According to the former governor, Trump used campaign donations to cover his legal expenses because "he’s the cheapest person I’ve ever met in my life."

Christie blasted Trump on Wednesday evening during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who brought up filings on Trump's legal fees, including his political action committee, Save America.

Collins asked Christie why he thought Trump had "quietly begun diverting money that he is raising for his 2024 campaign into a political action committee that he has used" for personal legal expenses.