'This Is All About Money': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Speculates Trump Held Onto Classified Docs for Financial Incentive
MSNBC personality Joe Scarborough gave his theory as to why Donald Trump hoarded classified docs at Mar-a-Lago, postulating it was for a financial incentive.
On Friday's broadcast of Morning Joe alongside wife Mika Brzezinski, RadarOnline.com has learned the co-host said he's made his own conclusions based on the way Trump conducts himself.
"If you're trying to figure out Donald Trump's motive, whatever it is we've been saying for eight years, it's all about money," he said, pointing out it's merely speculative as "we have absolutely no evidence that he was selling this information to anybody."
"But I would never say, 'oh, he was just doing this to hug the boxes.' There's every reason to believe, given his past, that there would be a possibility that he might trade this information, if not dramatically for money, maybe for access, maybe just so he can make contacts and build a hotel of this place or that place," Scarborough said.
"Not saying he did it, but we would be foolish to be thinking he's just keeping all of this information because he's just a weird, quirky dude," the former U.S. representative pointed out.
Scarborough's remarks came after Karl Rove, the former deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush, said Trump should look at himself for the DOJ's 37-count criminal indictment related to his handling of classified documents, marking the second time in 2023 that Trump has been indicted.
"The blame for this calamity rests solely on Mr. Trump and his childish impulse to keep mementos from his time in the Oval Office, no matter what the law says," Rove declared in an article published by the Wall Street Journal.
A new report has since claimed Trump ignored repeated warnings from his advisers to return the docs requested by the National Archives and Records Administration in February 2021. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and defended his innocence.
During a speech in front of supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, Trump said the images in the indictment are "staged photos."
"Many people have asked me why I had these boxes, why did you want them?" Trump said, assuring the crowd, "The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings — many, many things, shirts and shoes, everything."
Trump said he hadn't gone through the boxes yet as it was a very tedious job, adding, "Takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life. I've had a very busy life. They make it more busy, because you're always fighting."