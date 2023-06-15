Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Donald's Defense Team to Seek Security Clearances
U.S. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ordered Donald Trump's defense attorneys to seek security clearances, RadarOnline.com has learned. Judge Cannon issued the order in a brief on Thursday.
While the request was standard for criminal cases that involved classified documents, the Trump-appointed judge's order signaled a crucial first step in moving forward with prosecution.
Judge Cannon's order extended to Trump as well as his aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta. Trump and Nauta's defense teams were instructed to work with the Justice Department for the needed clearances.
Additionally, the federal judge issued a tight deadline for the defense teams to comply with her order.
Trump and Nauta's attorneys were given a June 20 deadline to file a "notice of compliance." Interestingly, Cannon also extended the order to any "forthcoming attorneys" who may be added to either defendant's legal team.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Trump Was 'Repeatedly Stubborn' and 'Eschewed Opportunities' to Avoid Criminal Charges Despite Warnings From Advisers
- Donald Trump's Miami Restaurant Visit: 'No One Got Anything' After He Declared 'Food for Everyone' Following Indictment
- Donald Trump Raises $2 Million From Top Donors With 'Candlelight Dinner' Hours After 37-Count Arraignment
Cannon's decision to include potential future counsel in the order appeared to be directed at the former president, who desperately tried to hire a new attorney, specifically for classified documents case, to no avail.
On the eve of his arraignment, Trump and his existing legal team met with prospective high-profile attorneys. The interviews sought to hire a specialized attorney with experience in national security cases who would be eligible for a security clearance.
Trump hoped he would secure a lawyer able to navigate the complexities of his case, particularly the Espionage Act charges.
Some attorneys entertained the idea of joining Trump's team. Howard Srebnick was said to have been interested due to the high fees associated with the case but was ultimately swayed by his law partners to turn the GOP frontrunner down.
Benedict Kuehne had also considered for the job, despite the fact that he faced disbarment over a recent civil case he lost. Kuehne, like Strebnick, passed on the offer.
It was rumored that Trump's reputation as a difficult client, who often refused to take advice from counsel, made his legal team's search impossible. Attorneys also risked their professional reputation and potentially a timely payout on legal fees.
Left with no other options, Trump was forced to make do with existing attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche.