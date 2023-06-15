Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Donald's Defense Team to Seek Security Clearances

Some attorneys entertained the idea of joining Trump's team. Howard Srebnick was said to have been interested due to the high fees associated with the case but was ultimately swayed by his law partners to turn the GOP frontrunner down.

Benedict Kuehne had also considered for the job, despite the fact that he faced disbarment over a recent civil case he lost. Kuehne, like Strebnick, passed on the offer.

It was rumored that Trump's reputation as a difficult client, who often refused to take advice from counsel, made his legal team's search impossible. Attorneys also risked their professional reputation and potentially a timely payout on legal fees.

Left with no other options, Trump was forced to make do with existing attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche.