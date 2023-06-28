Donald Trump Goes Off in Early Morning Rant, Calls Indictment ‘Badge of Honor’ Following Bombshell Audio Leak
The ex-president Donald Trump called his criminal case a “badge of honor & courage” as he ranted in the early morning following the release of a bombshell audio tape showing him talking about classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this morning, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express his grievances with various parties.
The politician claimed “the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me. They weaponized the DOJ & FBI. I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED.”
He added, “In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn’t beat Hillary - How did that work out???”
He proceeded to trash Fox News writing, “Doug Schoen of Fox News should get a new playbook!”
Trump wasn’t done and told his followers, “IF I WASN’T RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, OR IF I WAS LOSING BADLY IN THE POLLS (I AM WINNING BY RECORD NUMBERS, & AGAINST BIDEN ALSO!), I WOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN FAKE INDICTED.”
He continued, “LIKEWISE, IF THE VERY CORRUPT DEMOCRATS TRULY WANTED TO RUN AGAINST ME, I WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN INDICTED. IT IS ALL A BADGE OF HONOR & COURAGE. I AM BEING INDICTED FOR YOU!!!”
The messages come days after CNN released a bombshell audio tape of Trump talking to his aides about showing them classified documents.
The tape was recorded during a 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey. The ex-president was meeting with 2 people working on an autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Trump’s aides were also in the room.
On the audio, Trump can be heard talking about “highly confidential” documents he was showing them at the meeting. He said he was showing the documents to prove the Defense Department General Mark Milley was not telling the truth about a topic.
Trump told the guests, “See, as president, I could have declassified it, but now I can't." A woman in the room then tells him, “Now we have a problem," as she starts laughing.
Trump has called the tape was “illegally leaked.”