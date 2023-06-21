Kari Lake 'Practically Lives' at Mar-a-Lago and is Seen at Donald Trump's Private Club More Than Melania

Controversial Republican Kari Lake "practically lives" at Donald Trump's private Florida club and personal residence Mar-a-Lago. A source close to the exclusive venue claimed the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate was seen more often than former First Lady Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Remarks on Lake's extended stay at Mar-a-Lago followed rumors that the former news anchor was vying for the vice president's spot in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump and Lake were two peas in an election-denying pod. Both claimed their elections were rigged after he lost a bid to the White House and she lost the Arizona gubernatorial race.