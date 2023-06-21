Your tip
Kari Lake 'Practically Lives' at Mar-a-Lago and is Seen at Donald Trump's Private Club More Than Melania

Jun. 21 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Controversial Republican Kari Lake "practically lives" at Donald Trump's private Florida club and personal residence Mar-a-Lago. A source close to the exclusive venue claimed the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate was seen more often than former First Lady Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Remarks on Lake's extended stay at Mar-a-Lago followed rumors that the former news anchor was vying for the vice president's spot in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump and Lake were two peas in an election-denying pod. Both claimed their elections were rigged after he lost a bid to the White House and she lost the Arizona gubernatorial race.

Lake was initially noticed hanging around Trump's members-only club during the open season. Summer typically marked a decrease in activity at Mar-a-Lago as Trump escaped the Florida heat for his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

"Kari Lake is there every night ... She’s there all the time," an insider told PEOPLE. "There’s a suite there that she practically lives in."

The source noted that when Trump was at Mar-a-Lago, usually "on the weekends," he was known to "turn the music up" on self-curated playlists after dinner services concluded. Melania, however, was said to be far from sight during these moments.

While the ex-first lady was known to have dinner with Trump, the insider said she mostly stayed to herself and kept a low profile around the Palm Beach club. The claim was a reoccurring theme for Melania since her husband embroiled himself in multiple legal battles.

Lake was described as more than happy to insert herself in the Mar-a-Lago happenings.

"She is working the deal," the insider continued on Lake's Mar-a-Lago stint. "She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona."

Lake has already won the approval of Trump, who endorsed her 2022 campaign for governor. While Lake ultimately lost her race, she continued to align herself with MAGA voters as she denied the fact that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Lake went as far as filing a lawsuit against Arizona officials and demanded that the 2022 gubernatorial election results be overturned in her favor.

