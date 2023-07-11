RFK Jr. Vows to Investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci For Covid-19 Response if He Wins 2024 Election
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently vowed to investigate and potentially prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci should the Democratic presidential hopeful win next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kennedy, who has been an outspoken anti-vaxxer for more than one decade, pledged to investigate Fauci should he win next year’s election during an interview on Fox News this week.
“If there were crimes that he committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute [Fauci], not hold off,” the 69-year-old Democrat told Fox News star Jesse Watters on Monday.
“I think that he particularly, by withholding early treatment from Americans, we racked up the highest death count in the world,” Kennedy continued. “We only have 4.2 percent of the globe's population, but we had 16 percent of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy.”
“There are countries that did the opposite of what we did that provided Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, other early treatments to their populations and had 1/200th of our death rate,” Kennedy explained further.
“There are many, many things we did wrong in our country and some of those were I would say…some of the things that were done by health officials at that time, that they knew they would be harmful.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy’s pledge to investigate Fauci on Fox News on Monday night was not the first time the environmental lawyer-turned-Democratic politician targeted the 82-year-old immunologist.
Kennedy targeted Fauci again in 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with his book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
- RFK Jr. Grilled Over Juicing Rumors After Shirtless Video of the Democrat Presidential Candidate Goes Viral
- RFK Jr. Faces Scrutiny Over Myriad of Conspiracy After Claiming He Was Being 'Silenced' by Anti-Vax Label
- Robert Kennedy Jr. Says He's Been Labeled 'Anti-Vaccine' by Critics in an Effort to Silence Him
According to Kennedy, Fauci worked in “tandem with his long-term partner, billionaire Bill Gates, to corral Americans toward a single vaccine solution to COVID.”
He also accused the former chief medical advisor to Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden of committing “zero dollars to studying or promoting early treatment with various drug combinations that could dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Kennedy himself came under scrutiny early last year when he compared the Covid-19 vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany.
"Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," he said during a "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington, D.C. in January 2022.