Blundering Biden, 80, Trips AGAIN Boarding Air Force One Despite Using Shorter Staircase: 'Get This Man an Elevator!'
President Joe Biden almost experienced another nasty fall in front of onlookers while boarding Air Force One, despite using a shorter set of stairs to get on the aircraft after taking an embarrassing tumble last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The clumsy commander-in-chief, 80, was in entering the plane in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday when he walked halfway up the 14-step staircase before tripping over his own feet.
Grasping the railing, which he was already using to make his way onto Air Force One, President Biden took a misstep but quickly recovered before hitting the ground as members of his staff watched on in horror.
The latest blunder marks at least the fourth time the accident-prone President tripped while walking up the stairs to board the aircraft.
Page Six reported that Air Force One's staircase was replaced with a shorter one after Biden fell over a sandbag in Colorado last month; however, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was unaware of “any decision process” about the presidential plane's stairs.
Biden might have saved himself from a mortifying fall, but that didn't stop trolls from ridiculing him on social media.
"He needs an elevator and to be retired," one person tweeted after the video of him stumbling went viral. "It's news when he doesn't stumble," joked a second.
"The national embarrassment continues," shared another. "Joe's going to need two weeks off to recover from this trip," wrote a fourth.
Biden was in Helsinki, Finland, to meet with leaders from Nordic countries to discuss advancing Sweden's membership following the two-day NATO summit in Lithuania. Finland is the latest addition to the alliance.
His trip — pun intended — comes on the heels of the Secret Service catching heat after closing its investigation into the cocaine found in the White House without finding the culprit.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a “dime-sized” baggie holding “less than one gram” of cocaine was found in the West Wing on July 2 — but there were “no fingerprints or other DNA found on the container holding the cocaine," making it nearly impossible to narrow down who brought the illicit drug into The People's House.
When the Secret Service announced the case was closed, the Biden Administration was immediately accused of a cover-up, with critics believing the cocaine could have belonged to the first son, Hunter Biden, who's struggled with drug addiction. Some even alleged the cocaine was President Biden's.
After narrowing the suspect list down to 500 people, the agency revealed it had no plans to continue with its investigation.