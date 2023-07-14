Blundering Biden, 80, Trips AGAIN Boarding Air Force One Despite Using Shorter Staircase: 'Get This Man an Elevator!'

President Joe Biden almost experienced another nasty fall in front of onlookers while boarding Air Force One, despite using a shorter set of stairs to get on the aircraft after taking an embarrassing tumble last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The clumsy commander-in-chief, 80, was in entering the plane in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday when he walked halfway up the 14-step staircase before tripping over his own feet.