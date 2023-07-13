Your tip
Biden Cocaine Cover-up? Secret Service Closes White House Drug Probe WITHOUT Catching Suspect Who Left Dime Bag in West Wing

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

The Biden Administration was accused of covering up the recent cocaine scandal after the Secret Service closed its investigation without finding the suspect who brought the illicit substance into the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come less than two weeks after a “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House on July 2, the Secret Service announced its probe into the matter is over.

Source: Mega

According to the Secret Service, “no fingerprints or other DNA found on the container holding the cocaine.”

The agency also revealed that there was “less than one gram” of cocaine found in the “dime-sized zipper-lock baggie” discovered in a West Wing locker nearly two weekends ago.

Source: Mega

Although the Secret Service informed Congress that it narrowed down the list of possible suspects to 500 people, the agency has no plans to investigate those suspects further.

President Biden’s Republican rivals have since slammed the Secret Service for abruptly ending the cocaine investigation and suggested that Biden himself is working to cover up the agency’s findings.

“It's bogus,” GOP House Rep. Tim Burchett said after the Secret Service closed the investigation. “'That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen in my life.”

“Have they drug tested this list of 500 potential suspects that brought an illegal substance – the drug cocaine – into the White House,” GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene added. “Their answer was no, and that they're unwilling to do so.”

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, the “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, July 2.

President Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the family were visiting Camp David at the time of drug discovery – although there are major discrepancies regarding when the first family left the White House for their Fourth of July weekend getaway.

Source: Mega

Republican lawmakers previously accused President Biden of covering up the drug scandal, while other members of the GOP suggested the cocaine belonged to Hunter due to the first son’s past and well-documented struggles with drug addiction.

Even former President Donald Trump suggested the drugs belonged to President Biden and his 53-year-old son. Trump also predicted the story would “vanish.”

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," the embattled ex-president wrote shortly after the drugs were discovered earlier this month.

"But watch,” he continued, “the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

