‘LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’: Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre TORN APART by Sean Hannity Over Cocaine Cover-up
The guessing game continues — 12 days after cocaine was found at the White House forcing a hazmat evacuation.
After RadarOnline.com exposed the epic lie of Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — who insisted President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and first son, Hunter Biden, were not at the White House when the drug was found — the right-wing media has gone into meltdown.
On Monday night, Fox News star Sean Hannity tore apart Jean-Pierre for “lying to the American people.”
“We still do not know who brought the hard drugs, cocaine into the Biden White House,” Hannity told his audience. “And was it laced with fentanyl? Is anyone asking that question? And why have they not found the person or persons responsible?
“I would think in that environment, with all the Secret Service, that that would not be the most difficult task for a smart detective and keep in mind, Joe and Hunter were both there on Friday evening, or at least until Friday evening, in spite of Karine lying to the American people, saying that they were not there on Friday when in fact they were.”
The bag of cocaine found in the West Wing was discovered at the White House on Sunday, July 2.
But according to the official press pool report for June 30, President Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon — and didn't depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 PM.
Jean-Pierre had charged Biden and his family were not at the White House on June 30, saying: “They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4).”
In his monologue, the Fox News windbag, 61, also laid into the aging president, declaring: “The Democratic Party doesn't want Biden!”
"Now before the misplaced bag of cocaine was found over the weekend, what KJP is getting noticeably frustrated and angry for good reason, her friends in the media mob, they're not quite as accommodating to the Bidens these days,” he said.
“In fact, many of Biden's most reliable left-wing allies are turning on him. Interestingly, they're all doing it at the same time.”
Hannity pointed to a recent article in The Atlantic that said “the president has no business running for office at age 80.”
He also referenced the report, seen here on RadarOnline.com, that Biden has an explosive temper that has frightened some White House aides.
The report said that aides claim Biden has a “quick-trigger temper.” Many claim they avoid having one-on-one exchanges with the president out of fear they will be scolded.
Axios, which first reported the story, said Biden often yelled, “God dammit, how the f--- don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f------ b------ me!,” and “Get the f---out of here!”