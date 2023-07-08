Ted Cruz Thinks the Bag of Cocaine Found at the White House Belongs to a Biden Staffer, 'It Probably Isn't Hunter's'

Cruz, an outspoken critic of the Biden administration, has expressed his disbelief that any member of the Biden family would be involved in the discovered drugs. However, he accused the administration of engaging in a cover-up, highlighting the surprising length of time it's taking for the Secret Service to identify the responsible party.

"You know, my guess is it probably isn't Hunter's," said Cruz, speaking on Friday's episode of his podcast, Verdict.

"I don't know that, obviously. We know that Hunter has a drug problem. We know that he has used cocaine and use crack cocaine in the past ... but I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often."