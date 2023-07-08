Ted Cruz Thinks the Bag of Cocaine Found at the White House Belongs to a Biden Staffer, 'It Probably Isn't Hunter's'
Texas Senator Ted Cruz has dismissed the notion that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was responsible for the cocaine found in the White House earlier this month, instead speculating that a senior Biden official may be involved, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruz, an outspoken critic of the Biden administration, has expressed his disbelief that any member of the Biden family would be involved in the discovered drugs. However, he accused the administration of engaging in a cover-up, highlighting the surprising length of time it's taking for the Secret Service to identify the responsible party.
"You know, my guess is it probably isn't Hunter's," said Cruz, speaking on Friday's episode of his podcast, Verdict.
"I don't know that, obviously. We know that Hunter has a drug problem. We know that he has used cocaine and use crack cocaine in the past ... but I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often."
"I think it is, in all likelihood, someone who works in the Biden administration, some senior Biden official, which makes the cover-up all that the more astonishing," the Texas Senator speculated.
He claimed the only reason they would put out a statement saying we will never know who it was, is "the same reason why the DOJ and the FBI is engaged in a cover-up of Hunter Biden's acts of criminality, of Joe Biden's acts of criminality."
"It would be embarrassing if we discover that a senior White House aide is bringing cocaine into the west wing to do schedule-one, serious drugs in the White House," he told his listeners. "And so their answer instead is, of course, we're not going to prosecute it. We're not going to investigate it."
On Thursday, July 6, it was revealed that a bag of powder was found near the White House's West Executive entrance, not the West Wing lobby, as previously reported.
At the time of the discovery, both President Biden and his son Hunter were away at Camp David for the Fourth of July holiday, distancing themselves from the incident. White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, refused to confirm or deny whether the Biden family had been ruled out as suspects.
The Secret Service is now engaged in a thorough investigation, employing DNA and fingerprint analysis in an attempt to identify the individual responsible for bringing the cocaine onto the White House grounds.
