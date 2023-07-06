‘RIDICULOUS!' Forensic Pathologist Slams Dept. Of Justice Report on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death — 'They Didn’t Contact Me!'

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden slammed a four-year Department of Justice report examining the prison death of Jeffery Epstein — calling its finding “ridiculous” for ignoring the clear-cut evidence of a homicide, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The DOJ’s Inspector General’s 128-page report concluded the August 2019 death of the billionaire sex trafficker was the result of “negligence and misconduct” by jail guards who failed to monitor the convicted pedophile.

But Dr. Baden, who has investigated hundreds of prison suicides over his 50-year career as the pathologist for the New York State Correction Medical Review Board that monitors ALL prison deaths, told RadarOnline.com, “They didn’t contact me at all” even though he was in autopsy room!