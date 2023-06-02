REVEALED!: Jeffrey Epstein's Shocking Autopsy and Jail Cell Crime Scene Photos
Warning: This article contains disturbing images that may be considered too graphic for some.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bombshell autopsy and crime scene photographs of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shortly after he was found hanged inside his New York City prison cell in August 2019.
The photographs graphically illustrate the spartan living conditions along with the noose fastened from orange bedsheets strapped to a metal bed post and the bloody ligature marks around his neck.
The stunning pictures also show the corpse of the registered sex offender laid out at the morgue – complete with a toe tag and the breathing tube ambulance workers used in the failed attempt to resuscitate time sticking out of his mouth.
Epstein’s body was discovered dead about 6:30 a.m. on August 10 yet his body was removed from his cell, which violated jail and investigative protocol. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, newly released U.S. Bureau of Prisons documents obtained by the Associated Press show the disgraced 66-year-old financier suffered from a long list of health issues including: the STD chlamydia, sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, lower back pain, and prediabetes.
The documents also revealed the psychological examination showed Epstein’s mental health quickly started to deteriorate upon being placed in Metropolitan Correctional Center soon after his July 6 arrest.
He sunk further into depression on July 18 when a federal judge presiding over his sex trafficking case determined he was flight risk and denied his request for bail.
The prison cell crime scene photos also show a handwritten note describing the conditions inside her cell after being placed on suicide watch.
"Kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr.,” he scrawled on a yellow sheet of paper. “(Prison guard) sent me burnt food. Giant bugs crawling over my hands. NO FUN!!"
Epstein faced up to 45-years behind bars for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.
The photos, first obtained by CBS' 60 Minutes, also a metal shelf containing Epstein's prescription medicines, along with a blue bottle of Milk of Magnesia and two small rotting pieces of fruit.
The pictures were released by Epstein’s family after they hired renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who determined Epstein’s shattered hyoid bone was potential evidence of murder.
"I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging," Dr. Baden told 60 Minutes. "Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40–50 years, no one had three fractures."
“There's evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn't homicide.”
However, internal communications by Bureau of Prisons investigators wrote the former high-flying billionaire didn’t want to live because the “idea of potentially spending his life in prison were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide.”