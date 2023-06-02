Chlamydia, Sleep Apnea, Constipation, Hypertension, Lower Back Pain and Prediabetes: New Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical File Before Suicide Death
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein suffered from a long list of health problems and conditions leading up to his suicide death at the age of 66, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly four years after Epstein hanged himself inside Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, more than 4,000 documents connected to the late sex offender were released.
The documents, which were first obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, reportedly offered an “updated glimpse” into Epstein’s declining physical and mental health during his 36-day prison stint before his death.
According to one newly released document, Epstein admitted that he had “10-plus female sexual partners” in the last five years of his life.
Medical records also found that Epstein suffered from sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, lower back pain, and prediabetes.
Epstein’s medical file further revealed that the billionaire businessman-turned-sex offender was previously treated for chlamydia – a common STD.
Meanwhile, a psychological examination of Epstein found that the disgraced financier’s mental health quickly started to deteriorate upon being placed in Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Prison officials reported that Epstein, roughly two weeks before his suicide on August 19, was being “tortured” by the noise of a “broken toilet” that “wouldn’t stop running.”
“He was still left in the same cell with a broken toilet,” the prison’s chief psychologist wrote in an email in July. “Please move him to the cell next door when he returns from legal as the toilet still does not work.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was arrested and booked at the federally-run Manhattan prison on July 6, 2019, on charges of sex trafficking.
He was reportedly removed from the general population “due to the significant increase in media coverage and awareness of his notoriety among the inmate population” just 22 hours after his arrival at the prison.
Epstein first tried to take his own life four days after a judge denied him bail on July 18, 2019.
Although Epstein survived the first attempt, he was ultimately found dead in his jail cell a few weeks later – on August 10 – with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck.
The officials who probed Epstein’s suicide death found that the “prospect of losing his social status from the trial,” “lack of interpersonal connections,” and the “idea of potentially spending his life in prison were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide.”