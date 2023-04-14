Billionaire Les Wexner Uses Bodyguards to Dodge Subpoena In Scandalous Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against JPMorgan: Court Documents

Lingerie mogul Les Wexner is allegedly using burly bodyguards to dodge a subpoena in the scandalous lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Bank of helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) want to interrogate the billionaire founder and former CEO of The Limited and Victoria’s Secrets, who is widely credited for helping Epstein amass millions in the mid-1980s by hiring him as a personal money manager.

But the crafty 85-year-old tycoon has allegedly given the process server the slip, and the USVI filed a motion asking a Manhattan federal court judge overseeing the case to have the subpoena issued by certified mail.