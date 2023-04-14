Billionaire Les Wexner Uses Bodyguards to Dodge Subpoena In Scandalous Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against JPMorgan: Court Documents
Lingerie mogul Les Wexner is allegedly using burly bodyguards to dodge a subpoena in the scandalous lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Bank of helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) want to interrogate the billionaire founder and former CEO of The Limited and Victoria’s Secrets, who is widely credited for helping Epstein amass millions in the mid-1980s by hiring him as a personal money manager.
But the crafty 85-year-old tycoon has allegedly given the process server the slip, and the USVI filed a motion asking a Manhattan federal court judge overseeing the case to have the subpoena issued by certified mail.
"The Government seeks documents concerning the transactions and relationship between Wexner and Epstein and communications with JPMorgan regarding Epstein," according to a motion filed in U.S. District Court in New York seeking the judge's help.
“Epstein and Wexner had a longstanding business and personal relationship until Wexner terminated Epstein in 2008, facts of which JPMorgan was well aware.”
For years, Wexner remained mostly mum about his relationship with Epstein until July 2019 when he issued a statement denying any knowledge of the trafficking operation until the creep was arrested and sentenced to 13-months in county jail after pleading guilty of soliciting prostitution from a minor in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him,” he said in a statement issued through the Wexner Foundation. “As you can imagine, this past week I have searched my soul … reflected … and regretted that my path ever crossed his.”
But USVI’s team of white shoe lawyers are determined to find out why Wexner suspiciously accepted cash from Epstein through one of the bogus companies set up at JPMorgan.
"Among the many payments JPMorgan processed that the Government has identified as evidencing Epstein’s wrongdoing was one by an ostensibly charitable organization of Epstein, Enhanced Education, in the amount of $124,232 to billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner,” the motion states.
USVI also submitted a sworn statement detailing the run-around experienced by process server Ericka Cremeans, who couldn’t even get past the guarded front gate at Wexner’s massive home in New Albany, Ohio.
“The Government attempted to serve the Subpoena upon Wexner at his home on February 8, 2023, at 8:10am, but was prevented from doing so by a security guard, who would not allow the process server to access or communicate with Wexner,” the motion states.
A second attempt three days later also failed.
A USVI attorney, Linda Singer, said in sworn statement Wexner’s lawyer, John W. Zeiger, basically ignored her telephone calls. Then another lawyer at Zeiger’s firm first asked for a description of the subpoena’s contents before refusing to accept it.
“The Government has attempted to effectuate service seven times at two different locations and through Wexner’s attorneys, but each time was unsuccessful,” the motion states.
Federal court records show action was taken on the subpoena issue, but the documents were sealed.
A spokesman for Wexner declined to comment for this article.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.