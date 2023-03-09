JPMorgan Chase Sues Ex-Barclays Executive Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties Following Lawsuit From U.S. Virgin Islands

JPMorgan Chase turned the tables on a former executive after the bank was sued by the US Virgin Islands over ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank filed a lawsuit against ex-executive James Edward 'Jes' Staley and alleged he was the man responsible for keeping Epstein in business, RadarOnline.com has learned.

With the move by JPMorgan Chase, the former Barclays CEO could be on the hook for damages in the lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands against the financial giant.