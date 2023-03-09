JPMorgan Chase Sues Ex-Barclays Executive Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties Following Lawsuit From U.S. Virgin Islands
JPMorgan Chase turned the tables on a former executive after the bank was sued by the US Virgin Islands over ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank filed a lawsuit against ex-executive James Edward 'Jes' Staley and alleged he was the man responsible for keeping Epstein in business, RadarOnline.com has learned.
With the move by JPMorgan Chase, the former Barclays CEO could be on the hook for damages in the lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands against the financial giant.
According to JPMorgan Chase's lawsuit, the 66-year-old former executive allegedly knew about Epstein's vile lifestyle, but turned a blind eye to his behavior — and allowed him to bank with the institution for fifteen years.
In the US Virgin Island's lawsuit against the bank, Staley was accused of corresponding with Epstein in explicit emails that included sharing images of underaged women with each other.
While Staley and Epstein were known to have a close friendship for many years — and even took trips together — the ex-Barclays CEO has not been charged with any crimes associated with the late convicted sex trafficker.
Staley exited JPMorgan Chase in 2013, two years before taking the helm at Barclays in 2015, where he remained until 2021. He resigned from his position at Barclays in 2021 to contest allegations regarding his close workings with Epstein.
While Staley maintained that his relationship with Epstein fizzled out after he left JPMorgan Chase and denied knowledge of the disturbing acts that took place on Epstein's Little St. James Island, court documents alleged otherwise.
USVI prosecutors claimed in their December 2022 filing that JPMorgan Chase "had a more than close-up view of Epstein's sex-trafficking."
Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that the bank "ignored obvious red flags relating to Epstein's accounts" and was aware of criminal activity from their client.
JPMorgan Chase denied the allegations and Staley was ultimately not named in the USVI lawsuit; however, the latest move by the bank could leave the former CEO liable for damages.
Staley's former employer accused the executive of "intentional and outrageous conduct" and claimed Staley put his close criminal pal's interests before the bank.
The lawsuit also demanded that Staley repay his wages from JPMorgan Chase that he earned between 2006 to 2012.