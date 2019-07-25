Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Disgraced Jeffrey Epstein Suspected Of Attempting Suicide Behind Bars Radar was first to break the news of the shamed financier's medical crisis.

Jeffrey Epstein was at the center of a medical emergency inside a Manhattan jail — which one source has described as an attempted suicide, RadarOnline.com was very first to report.

A source said prison staff were seen rushing through the well-lit corridors at around 1:30 AM EST on July 23.

Screams were heard by other inmates, the source said.

A witness described Epstein, 66, as being “blue in the face” and “sprawled out on the floor” while being tended to by prison staff.

The situation was so dire, that at one point, Epstein appeared to have lost consciousness and was unresponsive.

He was “carried away” by staff, the source said.

According to other reports, the shamed businessman was discovered with marks on his neck, and could have been attacked by another inmate.

Authorities also reportedly questioned fellow inmate Nicholas Tartaglione, a former New York police officer who was accused of killing four men in 2016.

An attorney for Tartaglione denied he attacked Epstein.

Epstein’s attorneys did not respond to Radar’s multiple requests for comment.

The financier is facing charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls, and has appealed a federal judge’s decision to keep him incarcerated while he awaits trial.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein requested to remain under house arrest in his $77 million mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

He was denied bail.

The judge said the government had shown convincing evidence that Epstein would pose a danger to the community if freed.