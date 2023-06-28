Jail Guards 'Misconduct' Led to Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide, DOJ Watchdog Claims

The Justice Department's watchdog revealed that Jeffrey Epstein's death was blamed on a "combination of negligence and misconduct" of a jail guard, who was supposed to be conducting routine monitoring of the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019. At the time of his death, the convicted pedophile was in custody at a New York City federal jail, where he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.