James 'Jes' Staley Wants JPMorgan's Cache of Secret in-house Legal Emails Regarding Jeffrey Epstein in High-stakes Lawsuit
Former banking honcho James "Jes" Staley is accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of allegedly concealing a secret cache of bombshell emails about its relationship with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Staley is asking a federal court judge to force the banking giant to turn over emails from its in-house lawyers because he thinks it will prove JPMorgan was allegedly aware of Epstein’s criminal activity during his time as a highly prized client with connections to the world’s richest people.
“This is likely the tip of the iceberg, as it appears that even more information available to the bank’s general counsel is being withheld,” Staley’s white-shoe attorney Stephen L. Wohlgemuth wrote in the heavily redacted four-page motion filed on June 22, 2023.
JPMorgan sued Staley, its former private banking chief, after an Epstein victim — Jane Doe 1— and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) slammed the bank with two separate federal lawsuits charging it turned a blind eye to the billionaire's nefarious flesh peddling business.
JPMorgan accused Staley of coddling Epstein and allegedly vouching for the now-dead creep when bank auditors raised red flags about the dozens of dummy business accounts he used to pay victims and maintain the trafficking operation.
JPMorgan claims the in-house emails are privileged — but Staley charges the bank waived that privacy when it inserted evidence related to its legal department into the lawsuit and used some of that same confidential information to depose a witness.
“JPMorgan has placed the knowledge and conduct of its general counsel (and his staff) directly at issue in this case,” Wohlgemuth said in the motion. “These circumstances lead to a straightforward at-issue waiver, as Mr. Staley must have the opportunity to probe all information that the general counsel (and his staff) knew when making Epstein-retention decisions.”
Staley is desperately trying to stave off the JPMorgan lawsuit, which would require him to pay back his entire fat-cat salary PLUS all the potential damages in the pending USVI case and the $290 million in the recent settlement in the Jane Doe 1 case.
Epstein was eventually removed as a client in 2013, but he was immediately snatched up by Deutsche Bank — which paid $75 million to settle another separate lawsuit filed by victims.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1,200 electronic messages with the creep using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon incredibly claimed in a deposition he had no knowledge of Epstein — including his 2008 West Palm Beach, Florida, conviction for solicitation of a minor — until 2019, according to transcripts obtained by CNBC.
His testimony was offset, however, by a top JPMorgan executive, Mary Erdoes, and the bank’s general counsel, Stephen Cutler, who admitted they were aware of allegations of Epstein’s activities with underage girls as far back as 2006.
Dimon even denied seeing a 2011 smoking gun email Cutler sent to Erdoes, Staley, and two other executives stating: “I would like to put it and (Epstein) behind us. Not a person we should do business with, period… This is not an honorable person in any way,” the transcripts showed.
Staley and Epstein also exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses. The emails showed the exec visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions.
Despite the cozy relationship, Staley is refusing to serve as the fall guy in the Epstein debacle and is determined to prove JPMorgan allegedly put profits in front of its moral and legal obligations.
“The only way to test the bank’s assertion (which Mr. Staley disputes) is to probe what the general counsel in fact knew and relied upon when assessing the bank’s relationship with Epstein,” Staley’s lawyer wrote.
"For example, if such communications reflect that the bank's general counsel (or staff) was made aware that Epstein was engaging in improper conduct, that would directly refute the bank's contention that its decision-making was predicated on Mr. Staley's alleged fraudulent vouching for Epstein.”