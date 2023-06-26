James 'Jes' Staley Wants JPMorgan's Cache of Secret in-house Legal Emails Regarding Jeffrey Epstein in High-stakes Lawsuit

Former banking honcho James "Jes" Staley is accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of allegedly concealing a secret cache of bombshell emails about its relationship with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Staley is asking a federal court judge to force the banking giant to turn over emails from its in-house lawyers because he thinks it will prove JPMorgan was allegedly aware of Epstein’s criminal activity during his time as a highly prized client with connections to the world’s richest people.

“This is likely the tip of the iceberg, as it appears that even more information available to the bank’s general counsel is being withheld,” Staley’s white-shoe attorney Stephen L. Wohlgemuth wrote in the heavily redacted four-page motion filed on June 22, 2023.