Former Banking Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim: Court Documents
Former bank honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley allegedly raped the unidentified woman suing JPMorgan Chase Bank (JPMC) for helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The explosive allegation is tucked away in a federal court document filed by the banking giant asking a judge to dismiss Staley’s request for a separate trial after JPMorgan sued him personally for his role in the Epstein trafficking operation.
JPMorgan is named in two lawsuits filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and an Epstein trafficking victim known as “Jane Doe 1,” and is passing the buck by blaming Staley in the high-stakes legal proceedings.
“Doe has made serious allegations against Staley, including rape, and seeks to use those allegations in impose substantial damages on JPMC,” the bank’s lawyer, Leonard A. Gail wrote in an April 7 filing to Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff.
“It is no surprise that JPMC would seek to hold Staley accountable for Doe’s accusations against him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled former JPMorgan exec and ex-Barclays CEO is begging Judge Rakoff for more time to mount a defense against a flurry of Epstein related lawsuits and wants the bank’s claim against him to be tried separately to avoid prejudice.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 electronic messages with now-deceased creep using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
JPMorgan slammed Staley after the U.S. Virgin Islands and an anonymous victim filed a lawsuit late last year accusing the banking giant of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and the secret payments he made to victims through wire and cash transactions. Also named in the suit is Deutsche Bank.
Staley argues that he was forced into courtroom battle late in the proceedings which means his legal team does not have enough time to meet all the court established deadlines to file motions or review the mountain of evidence and depose witnesses.
- Jeffrey Epstein's Banking Pal Pleads For More Time To Mount A Defense In Sensational Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
- Secret Stash: Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Finds Treasure Trove Of Graphic Photos & Videos Sparking Possible FBI Probe
- Jeffrey Epstein Accused Of Operating A Fake Marriage Scheme To Maintain Stable Of Foreign Trafficking Victims in U.S., New Lawsuit Claims
JPMorgan charges Staley knew his neck was on the line when Jane Doe 1 filed her complaint against him on November 24, 2022, and his attempt to separate from the bank’s claim will result in “duplicative and wasteful litigation.” The U.S Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan on December 27, 2022.
“Both complaints contain serious accusations against Staley, and the parties to this case had already sought his testimony and scheduled his deposition by agreement – all before JPMC impleaded him,” the letter from Gail explains.
“Staley was no mere witness among many; he was the central focus of both Doe’s and USVI’s (Vi0rgin Island’s) claims. The Court should therefore deny Staley’s motion.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Email messages already released during the lawsuit shows Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the former bank honcho visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions.
The emails also showed the two discussed sex with the women “who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.
Staley’s attorney, Brendan V. Sullivan Jr., did not respond to telephone and email messages left at his office.
In previous court filings Sullivan called the allegations against his client "baseless" and that "disproving these false and highly-publicized allegations is of paramount importance to (Staley.)"