Former Banking Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim: Court Documents

Former bank honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley allegedly raped the unidentified woman suing JPMorgan Chase Bank (JPMC) for helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The explosive allegation is tucked away in a federal court document filed by the banking giant asking a judge to dismiss Staley’s request for a separate trial after JPMorgan sued him personally for his role in the Epstein trafficking operation.

JPMorgan is named in two lawsuits filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and an Epstein trafficking victim known as “Jane Doe 1,” and is passing the buck by blaming Staley in the high-stakes legal proceedings.