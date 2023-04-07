Jeffrey Epstein's Banking Pal Pleads For More Time To Mount A Defense In Sensational Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Former banking boss James ‘Jes’ Staley is begging a federal judge for more time to mount a defense against a flurry of lawsuits accusing him of helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The letter filed describes the gravity of the looming court battle which threatens to financially ruin the former JPMorgan Chase exec and former Barclays CEO.

“The present schedule affords Mr. Staley grossly insufficient time to mount a defense,” states the three-page April 6, 2023 letter from his white shoe attorney Brendon V. Sullivan Jr. to Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff.