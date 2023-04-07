Jeffrey Epstein's Banking Pal Pleads For More Time To Mount A Defense In Sensational Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
Former banking boss James ‘Jes’ Staley is begging a federal judge for more time to mount a defense against a flurry of lawsuits accusing him of helping Jeffrey Epstein run his child sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The letter filed describes the gravity of the looming court battle which threatens to financially ruin the former JPMorgan Chase exec and former Barclays CEO.
“The present schedule affords Mr. Staley grossly insufficient time to mount a defense,” states the three-page April 6, 2023 letter from his white shoe attorney Brendon V. Sullivan Jr. to Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff.
“The allegations against him are slanderous, and the potential damages are astronomical. Given these stakes, he should, at the very least, be afforded the same rights as any other litigant before this Court, including those in this case.”
“(JPMorgan) complaints also seek repayment of all compensation that JPMorgan paid to Mr. Staley from 2006 to 2013,” his lawyer pleaded.
Staley, 66, was sued by JP Morgan on March 8, 2023, accusing him of coddling Epstein and developing a “profound friendship” with the billionaire perv while he served as the head of its investment banking division until 2013.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 electronic messages with now-deceased creep using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
JPMorgan slammed Staley after the U.S. Virgin Islands and an anonymous victim filed a lawsuit last year accusing the banking giant of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and the secret payments he made to victims through wire and cash transactions. Also named in the suit is Deutsche Bank.
Staley argues that he was forced into courtroom battle late in the proceedings which means his legal team does not have enough time to meet all the court established deadlines to file motions or review the mountain of evidence and depose witnesses.
“Mr. Staley has, to date, received well over 45,000 documents, spanning 240,000 pages,” his lawyer states. “We estimate that it would take over 900 hours of attorney time to reveal that volume.”
What’s more Staley’s lawyer must prepare for an unrelated criminal trial in late May when depositions in the Epstein lawsuit are supposed to take place to comply with the mid-June deadline.
Staley also asked the judge to separate the JPMorgan case from the Virgin Islands and Epstein victim lawsuits because the bank “has the most to gain from the prejudice to Mr. Staley.”
Email messages already released during the lawsuit shows Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the former bank honcho visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions.
“So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace,” Staley wrote in one 2009 message to Epstein. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”
The emails also showed the two discussed sex with the women “who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.