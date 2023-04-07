Secret Stash: Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Finds Treasure Trove Of Graphic Photos & Videos Sparking Possible FBI Probe
A treasure trove of never-before-seen pornographic photos and videos secretly stashed away by billionaire perv Jeffrey Epstein has been uncovered by his estate — and only RadarOnline.com can reveal how the graphic images will be used in a federal lawsuit.
The fresh evidence may also spark a new Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation.
The explosive discovery emerged in federal court documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and an unidentified victim accusing JP Morgan Chase bank of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation and the secret payments he made to reported victims through wire and cash transactions.
New York Federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff has agreed to allow Epstein’s estate to review the images as possible evidence – but ordered that they must immediately stop if the photographs or videos depict Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), court documents show.
“If during the course of that review, the Estate sees a particular recording that appears to contain possible CSAM, it shall promptly stop further review of that recording and notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or such other agency or entity as the FBI direct of the recording’s existence,” Judge Raskoff wrote in a March 27 order.
“No CSAM shall be copied or transmitted to another party, except as directed by the FBI or other governmental agency.”
The images were discovered by the Epstein estate after the lawyer for an unidentified alleged victim — “Jane Doe 1” — issued a subpoena for all video and photographic material contained in a file called “Epstein Media.”
“The Estate has agreed to produce Responsive Media in the Estate’s possession to the extent that the production is not inconsistent with federal or state law,” the documents continued. On March 14, the court was informed that the photos and videos “might” contain child pornography.
“The know accessing, possession, or distribution of CSAM is forbidden by federal law,” the filing read.
The court filing did not provide details of the images.
As RadarOnline.com reported, JPMorgan Chase has been accused of knowing and allowing the now-deceased Epstein to create shell companies to run his alleged sex trafficking operation – which included payoffs to set up a fake marriage for green card schemes to keep his stable of reported victims on American soil.
“At least 20 individuals paid through JP Morgan accounts were victims of trafficking and sexual assault in Little St. James, New York, and/or other Epstein properties,” the lawsuit stated.
“These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively.”
In August 2019, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell, where he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.
“JP Morgan permitted large withdrawals of cash to Epstein and his associates so that the coercive commercial sex acts would escape the detection of federal law enforcement and prosecuting agencies,” the documents claimed.
“JP Morgan permitted these large cash withdrawals to further the Epstein sex-trafficking venture and with the purpose of helping Epstein evade criminal liability for violating the TVPA (Trafficking Victims Protection Act.)”