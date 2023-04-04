Jeffrey Epstein Accused Of Operating A Fake Marriage Scheme To Maintain Stable Of Foreign Trafficking Victims in U.S., New Lawsuit Claims

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of operating a fake marriage for a green card scheme to ensure his alleged stable of trafficking victims remained in the United States to serve the needs of high-profile perverts, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The bombshell accusations were revealed in federal court documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which accused JPMorgan Chase of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s operation and the string of shell companies he reportedly created to secretly pay off victims through wire or cash transactions.

The now-deceased Epstein allegedly resorted to the fake marriage scam following his 2008 solicitation of a minor conviction in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he got a secret U.S. Justice Department brokered wrist slap prison sentence and he served about three months before being allowed to leave on work release for 12 hours day.