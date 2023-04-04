Jeffrey Epstein Accused Of Operating A Fake Marriage Scheme To Maintain Stable Of Foreign Trafficking Victims in U.S., New Lawsuit Claims
Jeffrey Epstein was accused of operating a fake marriage for a green card scheme to ensure his alleged stable of trafficking victims remained in the United States to serve the needs of high-profile perverts, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The bombshell accusations were revealed in federal court documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which accused JPMorgan Chase of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s operation and the string of shell companies he reportedly created to secretly pay off victims through wire or cash transactions.
The now-deceased Epstein allegedly resorted to the fake marriage scam following his 2008 solicitation of a minor conviction in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he got a secret U.S. Justice Department brokered wrist slap prison sentence and he served about three months before being allowed to leave on work release for 12 hours day.
“Many of these women, particularly after Epstein’s conviction in 2008, were trafficked from Eastern Europe,” the April 3 filing in Manhattan federal court stated.
“These women were recruited and, in several instances, required to marry other Epstein victims in order to maintain their immigration status and their availability to Epstein.”
The documents also claim the alleged payments were funneled through bogus companies and charitable organizations with do-good names like “2013 Butterfly Trust” or “C.O.U.Q. Foundation,” among others to conceal the illegal activity.
For example, one reported bogus company Southern Trust allegedly received a 10-year economic incentive with a 100-percent tax break through the Virgin Islands Economic Development Commission to provide “biomedical and financial informatics.”
“Southern Trust, in fact, appeared to perform no informatics or data mining services during this period,” the documents read. “Instead, Southern Trust funded the Epstein Enterprise, acting as a conduit for payment to foreign women, credit cards, airplanes, and other instrumentalities.”
“At least 20 individuals paid through JP Morgan accounts were victims of trafficking and sexual assault in Little St. James, New York, and/or other Epstein properties,” they continued.
“These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively.”
In August 2019, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell, where he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.
As RadarOnline.com reported, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was ordered to sit for a deposition in connection with Epstein and allegations that the bank knowingly benefited from the alleged trafficking operation.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the U.S. Virgin Islands filed an amended complaint accusing the bank of “obstruction” by not following federal banking regulations and preventing the government from enforcing the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).
“JP Morgan permitted large withdrawals of cash to Epstein and his associates so that the coercive commercial sex acts would escape the detection of federal law enforcement and prosecuting agencies,” the documents claimed.
“JP Morgan permitted these large cash withdrawals to further the Epstein sex-trafficking venture and with the purpose of helping Epstein evade criminal liability for violating the TVPA.”