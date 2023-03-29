Banking Boss Jamie Dimon To Face Questions Under Oath Over JPMorgan’s Epstein Ties
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been ordered to sit for a deposition in connection to two lawsuits filed against the bank over its financial ties to the now-deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after an unnamed Epstein victim and the U.S. Virgin Islands both sued JPMorgan Chase earlier this year, Dimon is now scheduled to testify in connection to allegations the bank knowingly benefitted from Epstein’s illicit sex trafficking operation.
According to Forbes, JPMorgan has insisted Dimon had no knowledge or connection to either Epstein or Epstein’s account with the financial institution.
Despite Dimon allegedly having no connection to Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan, the bank reportedly struck a deal for him to testify under oath after the Virgin Islands asked a judge to order the banking boss to appear.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan Chase in December over allegations the bank “turned a blind eye” to Epstein’s sex crimes on his private island, Little St. James.
According to the lawsuit, JPMorgan Chase was “knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid” while Epstein banked with JPMorgan Chase between 1998 and 2003.
The Virgin Islands also accused the bank of ignoring Epstein’s illicit activities on Little St. James in an effort to maintain the late billionaire and convicted sex offender as a client.
“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan,” the lawsuit, which was filed against JPMorgan Chase by Attorney General Denise George on December 28, read.
Another section of the lawsuit accused the bank of hiding “wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude” of underage girls.
JPMorgan Chase has since blamed former executive Jes Staley for continuing to lend Epstein money despite the allegations against the billionaire, and JPMorgan recently filed its own lawsuit against Staley for “turning a blind eye” to Epstein’s illegal activities.
Staley left JPMorgan Chase in 2013 – the same year the bank stopped having Epstein as a client – and became an executive at Barclays in 2015 before resigning from that role in 2021 amid the Epstein allegations against him.
A judge, on March 9, ordered JPMorgan Chase to turn over documents connected to Dimon from 2015 to 2019 in response to the Virgin Islands’ lawsuit.
The Virgin Islands has also argued Dimon is “a likely source of relevant and unique information” in connection to why Epstein remained a client at JPMorgan Chase despite being convicted of sex crimes in 2008.