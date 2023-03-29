Banking Boss Jamie Dimon To Face Questions Under Oath Over JPMorgan’s Epstein Ties

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been ordered to sit for a deposition in connection to two lawsuits filed against the bank over its financial ties to the now-deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after an unnamed Epstein victim and the U.S. Virgin Islands both sued JPMorgan Chase earlier this year, Dimon is now scheduled to testify in connection to allegations the bank knowingly benefitted from Epstein’s illicit sex trafficking operation.