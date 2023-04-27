Ex-JPMorgan Executive Accuses Bank of Using Him As 'PR Shield' In Bombshell Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
Former banking honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley has blamed JPMorgan Chase for allegedly dropping the ball in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal – and claimed other banking execs maintained a cozy relationship with the sex offender even after he left the embattled company, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Staley has asked a Manhattan federal court judge to dismiss JPMorgan’s lawsuit claiming the bank is trying to scapegoat and make him liable for two big-bucks claims filed by one victim - Jane Doe - and the U.S. Virgin Island alleging the banking giant turned a blind eye to the child-sex operation.
Staley, who served as JPMorgan’s chief of private banking for 12 years until 2013, charged it was the bank’s job to monitor and enforce banking regulations.
“The crux of the plaintiffs’ complaints is that JPMorgan provided the ‘financial lifeblood’ of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring by providing access to limitless cash and helping Epstein evade detection by ignoring banking regulations,” read state court documents filed by Staley’s white shoe attorney Brendon V. Sullivan Jr.
“JPMorgan fails to allege how Mr. Staley, a lone bank employee who has no banking license and who is not alleged to have had control over Epstein’s accounts or a formal compliance role, contributed to injuries that are uniquely caused by a financial institution," he added.
“And even if he did, (Jane) Doe’s allegations regarding the bank’s willful failure to follow regulations extends beyond 2013, when Mr. Staley was no longer working at the bank,” the court documents state. “There is no allegation that this conduct by JPMorgan was undertaken solely by (or even known to) Mr. Staley.”
The latest developments come as the Wall Street Journal reported officials at JPMorgan continued to meet with Epstein until 2017 after shutting down his account in 2013 — despite his solicitation of prostitution and sex with a minor conviction in 2008.
One of those executives includes Mary Erdoes, a close associate of bank CEO Jamie Dimon, who is facing a 2-day deposition for her association with the now-deceased creep.
The Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan charging it obstructed federal sex trafficking laws by allowing Epstein to conduct financial transactions to pay off victims, associates, and lackeys at his private Caribbean residence known as ‘Pedophile Island.’
As RadarOnline.com reported, court documents filed by JPMorgan accused Staley of allegedly sexually assaulting the victim – known as ‘Jane Doe 1’ – who also slammed the bank with a lawsuit late last year.
Staley vehemently denied the charge and argued the allegation had zero bearing on the bank’s lawsuit against him.
“Even accepting this baseless allegation as true as is required, it does not provide a basis for JPMorgan to seek contribution,” Sullivan wrote referring to the bank’s demand for Staley to be held liable for any financial penalties stemming from the two lawsuits.
“Doe’s claims do not seek damages for battery; instead, she seeks all damages arising from JPMorgan’s financial support of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring," the filing read.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 electronic messages with Epstein using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the exec visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions, documents show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.
But in the court documents, the bank honcho’s lawyer argued JPMorgan “agreed to indemnify Mr. Staley- as an officer and employee – to the ‘fullest extent’ permitted by law.” What’s more, he argues JPMorgan execs knew Epstein was a money-money client.
“After all, numerous JPMorgan employees knew that Mr. Staley had a relationship with Epstein, and the bank had access to Mr. Staley’s communications from his tenure that JPMorgan now alleges reflect that relationship.”