Ex-JPMorgan Executive Accuses Bank of Using Him As 'PR Shield' In Bombshell Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Former banking honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley has blamed JPMorgan Chase for allegedly dropping the ball in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal – and claimed other banking execs maintained a cozy relationship with the sex offender even after he left the embattled company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Staley has asked a Manhattan federal court judge to dismiss JPMorgan’s lawsuit claiming the bank is trying to scapegoat and make him liable for two big-bucks claims filed by one victim - Jane Doe - and the U.S. Virgin Island alleging the banking giant turned a blind eye to the child-sex operation.

Staley, who served as JPMorgan’s chief of private banking for 12 years until 2013, charged it was the bank’s job to monitor and enforce banking regulations.