Full Court Press: Former Banking Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Mounts Desperate Defense In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuits
Former banking honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley has asked a Manhattan federal judge to toss out one of three lawsuits connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by JPMorgan Chase comes after he won a legal victory in another legal brawl where his request to know the identity of one Epstein accuser – known as ‘DB Jane Doe’ – was granted.
The embattled Staley is the central figure in the co-joined lawsuits filed by two trafficking victims and the Government of the Virgin Islands against JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank who are accused of allegedly helping Epstein run his illegal flesh-peddling operation by ignoring basic banking regulations.
Staley, who served as JPMorgan’s chief of private banking for 12 years until 2013, was sued by the banking giant accusing him of coddling Epstein and developing a close relationship with the creep. JPMorgan demanded Staley repay his entire fat cat salary and cover the cost of the two Epstein-related lawsuits.
Staley recently filed a motion to have the JPMorgan lawsuit against him dismissed claiming he’s being used as a financial scapegoat.
"What is certain is that the bank cannot treat Mr. Staley as its public relations shield by asserting claims that lack any legal (or factual) basis," he said in court papers.
As RadarOnline.com reported, court documents filed by JPMorgan accused Staley of allegedly sexually assaulting the victim – known as ‘Jane Doe 1’ – who slammed the bank with a lawsuit late last year.
The Virgin Islands also sued JPMorgan charging it obstructed federal sex trafficking laws by allowing Epstein to conduct financial transactions to pay off victims, associates, and lackeys at his private Caribbean residence known as ‘Pedophile Island.’
‘DB Jane Doe’ sued Deutsche Bank in November charging it allegedly committed the same offense. Staley’s motion to learn the identity of the plaintiff was granted by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff because “she has information that is relevant to their defenses,” court documents show.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 electronic messages with now-deceased creep using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
Email messages already released during the lawsuit shows Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the former bank honcho visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions.
The emails also showed the two discussed sex with the women “who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley.”
The latest developments come as the Wall Street Journal reported officials at JPMorgan continued to meet with Epstein until 2017 after shutting down his account in 2013 — despite his solicitation of prostitution and sex with a minor conviction in 2008.
One of those executives includes Mary Erdoes, a close associate of bank CEO Jamie Dimon, who is facing a 2-day deposition for his association with the now-deceased creep.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.