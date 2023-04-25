Full Court Press: Former Banking Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Mounts Desperate Defense In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuits

Former banking honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley has asked a Manhattan federal judge to toss out one of three lawsuits connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by JPMorgan Chase comes after he won a legal victory in another legal brawl where his request to know the identity of one Epstein accuser – known as ‘DB Jane Doe’ – was granted.

The embattled Staley is the central figure in the co-joined lawsuits filed by two trafficking victims and the Government of the Virgin Islands against JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank who are accused of allegedly helping Epstein run his illegal flesh-peddling operation by ignoring basic banking regulations.