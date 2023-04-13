JPMorgan Execs Joked About Convicted Perv Jeffrey Epstein & A Then 16-Year-Old Miley Cyrus: Lawsuit
Explosive new emails show JPMorgan bank execs allegedly knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s interest in underage girls — and callously joked about seeing him with a then 16-year-old pop tart Miley Cyrus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation was laid bare in an amended lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), accusing the banking giant and Deutsche Bank of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation and allowing him to pay off reported victims and lackeys through various shell companies.
USVI charges executives Jes Staley, the head of private banking, and Mary Erdoes kept Epstein as a client from 1998 to 2013 — even though the billionaire creep served 15 months in the Palm Beach, Florida, county jail for soliciting underage girls in 2008.
“Indeed, Epstein’s behavior was so widely known at JPMorgan that senior executives joked about Epstein’s interest in young girls,” stated the lawsuit which was amended to include the allegation JPMorgan obstructed a federal investigation into the alleged trafficking scheme by failing to report the suspicious activity.
“In 2008, for example, Mary Erdoes received an email asking her whether Epstein was at an event ‘with Miley Cyrus.’”
“Mary Erdoes admitted in her deposition that JP Morgan was aware by 2006 that Epstein was accused of paying cash to have underage girls and young women brought to his home,” the lawsuit read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the now-deceased Epstein was accused of running a fake marriage for a green card scheme to ensure his alleged stable of trafficking victims remained in the United States to serve the needs of his high-profile clientele.
“These women were recruited and, in several instances, required to marry other Epstein victims in order to maintain their immigration status and their availability to Epstein,” court documents stated.
“These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively.”
In August 2019, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.
The USVI lawsuit joins a similar big-bucks claim against JPMorgan filed by trafficking victim – Jane Doe 1 – who charges in court documents that she was sexually assaulted by Staley. The USVI’s amended lawsuit alleged that internal JPMorgan documents described cash payments to Jane Doe 1, who received about $600,000 in payments.
“One internal document describes the account of Epstein’s ‘assistant or young lady he brought over from Prague (or someplace like that),’ clearly referring to Jane Doe 1,” the lawsuit read. “The document describes charges in New York, Palm Beach, and St. Thomas for lingerie and other sexually explicit material. Elsewhere, JP Morgan describes media reports referring to the fact that Epstein purchased her at age 14.”
Hoping to avoid bearing the financial brunt of the lawsuits, JPMorgan filed a claim against Staley, blaming him for the Epstein debacle. He left the bank in 2013 and later resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed.
Email messages already released during the lawsuit show Staley and Epstein exchanged 1,300 messages, along with disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses, and showed the former bank honcho visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions.
The emails also revealed the two discussed sex with the women “who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley.”
An attempt by Staley to have the JPMorgan lawsuit severed from the two other claims was rejected by a Manhattan federal judge.