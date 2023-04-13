JPMorgan Execs Joked About Convicted Perv Jeffrey Epstein & A Then 16-Year-Old Miley Cyrus: Lawsuit  

Explosive new emails show JPMorgan bank execs allegedly knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s interest in underage girls — and callously joked about seeing him with a then 16-year-old pop tart Miley Cyrus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking revelation was laid bare in an amended lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), accusing the banking giant and Deutsche Bank of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation and allowing him to pay off reported victims and lackeys through various shell companies.

USVI charges executives Jes Staley, the head of private banking, and Mary Erdoes kept Epstein as a client from 1998 to 2013 — even though the billionaire creep served 15 months in the Palm Beach, Florida, county jail for soliciting underage girls in 2008.