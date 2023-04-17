Explosive Lawsuits Linking Jeffrey Epstein to JPMorgan Chase Could Expose Billionaire Ex Lingerie Boss Les Wexner’s ‘Dirty Secrets’

Two lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase of helping Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation threaten to expose billionaire lingerie mogul Les Wexner as an alleged “key figure” in the explosive sex scandal, a RadarOnline.com investigation has uncovered.

One lawsuit filed by an unidentified victim known only as Jane Doe 1 claims Epstein’s nefarious global trafficking sex operation would not have gotten off the ground without the help of the notoriously private Wexner, the founder and former chief executive officer of The Limited and Victoria’s Secrets.

To make matters worse, Wexner’s name is being associated with Epstein accomplices including victim recruiter Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20-years in federal prison, modelling agent Jean Luc Brunel, who was found hanged in a Paris prison awaiting rape charges — and James ‘Jes’ Staley, the former JPMorgan exec accused of allegedly turning a financial blind eye to the operation.