Explosive Lawsuits Linking Jeffrey Epstein to JPMorgan Chase Could Expose Billionaire Ex Lingerie Boss Les Wexner’s ‘Dirty Secrets’
Two lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase of helping Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation threaten to expose billionaire lingerie mogul Les Wexner as an alleged “key figure” in the explosive sex scandal, a RadarOnline.com investigation has uncovered.
One lawsuit filed by an unidentified victim known only as Jane Doe 1 claims Epstein’s nefarious global trafficking sex operation would not have gotten off the ground without the help of the notoriously private Wexner, the founder and former chief executive officer of The Limited and Victoria’s Secrets.
To make matters worse, Wexner’s name is being associated with Epstein accomplices including victim recruiter Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20-years in federal prison, modelling agent Jean Luc Brunel, who was found hanged in a Paris prison awaiting rape charges — and James ‘Jes’ Staley, the former JPMorgan exec accused of allegedly turning a financial blind eye to the operation.
“There were several key figures who conspired and participated in Epstein’s international sex trafficking operation, most notably Ghislaine Maxwell, Les Wexner, Jean Luc Brunel, and Jes Staley, acting through and on behalf of JP Morgan,” charges the lawsuit, obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“Without Wexner, Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation could never have occurred to the extent that it did, as Epstein needed the appearance of extraordinary wealth to attract his victims and force them to stay silent.”
Wexner is widely credited for helping Epstein amass his multi-million-dollar fortune in the mid-1980s after he hired him as a personal money manager.
RadarOnline.com has also learned a second lawsuit filed against JPMorgan Chase by the government of the U.S. Virgin Island (USVI) could force Wexner to sit for a sworn deposition where he’d be questioned about his relationship with the now-deceased Epstein.
A source with intimate knowledge of the Epstein case said: “Wexner is a troubling figure in this insomuch as no-one has been able to connect him to any wrongdoing. These cases seek to do just that. If Wexner has any dirty secrets — and no-one has been able to say whether he does, or doesn’t — this is the forum that could unearth them.”
For years, Wexner remained mostly mum about his relationship with Epstein.
It wasn’t until July 2019 when he issued a statement vehemently denying any knowledge of the trafficking operation.
He cut ties with Epstein more than a decade earlier when the sex creep was sentenced to a 13-month county jail term after he pled guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him,” Wexner said in a statement issued through the Wexner Foundation.
“As you can imagine, this past week I have searched my soul … reflected … and regretted that my path ever crossed his.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting federal sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Wexner’s financial links to Epstein took center stage when Jane Doe and USVI filed two separate but identical lawsuits late last year accusing the mega-bank of allowing secret payments to victims and trafficking workers through wire and cash transactions.
Staley, 66, was sued by JPMorgan in March accusing him of coddling and developing a "profound friendship" with Epstein while he served as the head of its investment banking division until 2013.
More than 1,000 messages already released during the lawsuit show Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the former bank honcho visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions. The documents even claim Staley "raped" Jane Doe.
What’s more, a 2005 West Palm Beach Police Department raid at Epstein’s mansion uncovered evidence suggesting Staley was allegedly operating in cahoots with Wexner and Epstein.
“On at least one occasion it appears Staley and Les Wexner called Epstein together,” states the lawsuit which displayed an image of the handwritten message pad note stating from 'Les and Jes' to 'Mr. Epstein.'
“As long as Epstein’s money stayed at JP Morgan, Staley also knew that Wexner, Epstein’s client who had turned over a power of attorney to Epstein, would likewise keep his money with JP Morgan,” the lawsuit states. “Wexner’s money was said to amount to over a billion dollars.”
"Epstein made it clear to Staley that if JPMorgan ever decided to terminate its relationship with Epstein, the bank would lose Wexner, and other wealthy connections Epstein had promised JPMorgan," the lawsuit states.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wexner is using his bodyguards to successfully dodge about seven attempts by the USVI to serve him a subpoena. The frustrated USVI lawyers filed a motion with the Manhattan federal court judge overseeing the three cases to deliver the document via certified mail.
USVI wants to find out why Wexner accepted cash from Epstein through one of the bogus companies set up at JPMorgan.
“Among the many payments JPMorgan processed that the Government has identified as evidencing Epstein’s wrongdoing was one by an ostensibly charitable organization of Epstein, Enhanced Education, in the amount of $124,232 to billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner,” the motion states.
A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment.