Bankrolled!: Deutsche Bank Agrees To Pay Jeffery Epstein Victims $75 Million To Settle Scandalous Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

One of the two banking giants being sued by Jeffrey Epstein victims has reportedly agreed to pay a whopping $75 million to settle a lawsuit charging it financially facilitated the creep’s international sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Deutsche Bank decided to payoff the victim – known as DB Jane Doe – just weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff ruled the German-based financial institution could be held liable in the embarrassing big-bucks claim.

The news of the out-of-court deal was released by the renowned law firms Bois Schiller Flexner and Edwards Pottinger who claimed the $75 million is the largest settlement of its kind against a bank, according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the deal.