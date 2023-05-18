Bankrolled!: Deutsche Bank Agrees To Pay Jeffery Epstein Victims $75 Million To Settle Scandalous Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
One of the two banking giants being sued by Jeffrey Epstein victims has reportedly agreed to pay a whopping $75 million to settle a lawsuit charging it financially facilitated the creep’s international sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Deutsche Bank decided to payoff the victim – known as DB Jane Doe – just weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff ruled the German-based financial institution could be held liable in the embarrassing big-bucks claim.
The news of the out-of-court deal was released by the renowned law firms Bois Schiller Flexner and Edwards Pottinger who claimed the $75 million is the largest settlement of its kind against a bank, according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the deal.
“This groundbreaking settlement is the culmination of two law firms conducting more than a decade-long investigation to hold one of Epstein’s financial banking partners responsible for the role it played in facilitating his trafficking organization,” they told the WSJ in a joint statement.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court was part of three co-joined claims targeting Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase who maintained dozens of Epstein’s accounts even though the executives knew he was a registered child sex offender following a 2008 conviction in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The JPMorgan lawsuits were filed by another victim – known as Jane Doe 1 – and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) where the late Epstein owned a secluded pleasure palace notoriously known as “Pedophile Island.”
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan tried to get the lawsuits dismissed, but Judge Rakoff recently slammed the financial institutions in a searing 54-page decision declaring there is enough evidence to prove the money-hungry bank executives pocket millions in fees by turning a blind-eye to the Epstein’s operation.
“In short, plaintiffs allege that both JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank went well beyond merely providing their usual services to Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliated entities,” the judge wrote.
“(The plaintiffs) adequately allege that the defendants actually knew this or at least recklessly disregarded what was plainly to be seen,” he wrote. “Such constructive knowledge plausibly makes harm to plaintiffs and other victims of Epstein’s sex-trafficking a ‘natural and foreseeable’ consequence of the actions of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.”
What’s more, court documents revealed that after a JPMorgan compliance officer terminated Epstein’s account in 2013, one of its former execs, Paul Morris, joined Deutsche Bank and steered the billionaire perv’s money — $110 million — to his new employer’s coffers.
DB Jane Doe accused Deutsche Bank of picking up where JPMorgan left off despite numerous internal warnings about his past conviction and suspicious transactions. The lawsuits against JPMorgan are still pending.
In August 2019, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell, where he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen between 2002 and 2005. He was in custody for only one month.